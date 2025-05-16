Bethesda Is Giving Away a Free DOOM: The Dark Ages Skin (Here’s How to Get It)

DOOM: The Dark Ages is finally here, and so far, critics and fans alike have been pretty happy with the latest installment in the franchise. As players settle in for the weekend of enjoying the latest DOOM game, Bethesda has added a new freebie for them to collect. Alongside the May 15th release of DOOM: The Dark Ages, Bethesda has released a new, free skin that players can claim on their website. The Butcher DOOM Slayer Skin is free as part of a Bethesda bundle, alongside items for other popular Bethesda Softworks titles.

Given that Bethesda is well-known for basically setting the stage for modern microtransactions with the infamous Oblivion horse armor, it’s fun to see them giving away in-game items for free. Alas, no Oblivion Remastered perks are available with the bundle, but they have added a new skin for the latest DOOM installment to the set of rewards. To claim the bundle, players simply need to head to Bethesda’s website and opt in to getting email updates, then hit “claim now.” Of course, if you want the rewards, you’ll need to make sure to use the same email that’s associated with the Bethesda.net account you use with those games.

The promotion started on May 15th and will run through June 27th, giving players a little over a month to opt in to emails and claim the free skins. You’ll need to opt in for emails during the promotional period to get the freebies, but Bethesda’s FAQ does note you can still keep the items even if you later opt out. It’s unclear whether those who’ve already opted in prior to May 15th will be able to claim the freebies.

What’s Included in the Free Bethesda Cosmetic Giveaway Bundle

The bundle items from the Bethesda free cosmetic giveaway

The bundle cosmetics bundle includes the new free Butcher DOOM Slayer Skin for DOOM: The Dark Ages, but that’s not all. In addition, there are a few other freebies for Bethesda games included, as follows:

Beelzebilly Suit for Fallout 76

Beezlebilly Head for Fallout 76

Mr. Demonic Backpack for Fallout 76

Lux Slayer Special Edition Set for DOOM Eternal

Majestic Archvile Special Edition Set for DOOM Eternal

Nightmare Marauder Special Edition Set for DOOM Eternal

Clearly, this free promo is a big win for DOOM fans, with a slight nod to those who enjoy Fallout as well.

How to Get the Free DOOM: The Dark Ages Skin and Other Cosmetics In-Game

Looking cool in doom: the dark ages isn’t hard, but options do help

After you claim the items on Bethesda’s website, you should see them in your transaction history, where you can claim the items. Each game has a slightly different method, as outlined on Bethesda’s website:

DOOM: The Dark Ages – Butcher DOOM Slayer Skin

This cosmetic can be found in the main menu. Under Extras, select Slayer Skins to change your skin.

Fallout 76

Beelzebilly suit and head – This cosmetic can be found at any Armor Workbench in-game (in the world or at a C.A.M.P.). Through the Craft option, you can craft the Outfit and Headwear directly and then put it on through the Apparel tab in the Pip-Boy.

– This cosmetic can be found at any Armor Workbench in-game (in the world or at a C.A.M.P.). Through the Craft option, you can craft the Outfit and Headwear directly and then put it on through the Apparel tab in the Pip-Boy. Mr. Demonic backpack – This cosmetic can be found at any Armor Workbench in-game (in the world or at a C.A.M.P.). Through the modify option, the backpack can be added to an already existing Small or Standard Backpack.

DOOM Eternal