Fallout Legacy Collection Leaked

It looks like Fallout Legacy Collection is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC later this month, featuring every mainline Fallout game, minus Fallout 76, which Bethesda hopes you’ll eventually forget is a proper Fallout game. At the moment of publishing, this leak — which comes way of Amazon — hasn’t been confirmed by Bethesda. However, Amazon is usually a pretty reliable source of listing leaks. The leak in question comes from the company’s Germany branch, and only makes mention of a PC version, but you’d assume Bethesda plans on bringing the package to consoles, which I’m assuming is its main target audience seeming you can already play every Fallout game on PC very easily.

Interestingly, in addition to all numbered Fallout games that don’t end in 76, the bundle includes both Fallout: New Vegas and Fallout Tactics, as well as all the DLC for New Vegas, Fallout 3, and Fallout 4. Again, it’s almost like Bethesda wants you to pretend its award-winning series hasn’t released anything since Fallout 4 in 2015.

Anyway, the collection is planned for release on October 25, which is a Friday. In other words, the date checks outs. It looks like it will cost anywhere between $40 to $50. Again though, take with a grain of salt, because for the moment, Bethesda hasn’t officially announced anything. However, if this product is real, and it looks real, then there should be an announcement soon because October 25 isn’t very far away. Of course, it’s possible Bethesda could be planning a stealth release, but I don’t think it is. Fallout is too big for a stealth release. Yet again, with Fallout 76 soiling the brand’s name, maybe a steal-release is exactly the way to go.

Would you revisit the older Fallout games if Bethesda released this? Personally, I'd rather see a similar collection, but with The Elder Scrolls, but I doubt we will ever get that. In the meantime, I wouldn't mind going back to Fallout 3, but I'd rather just play a new proper Fallout.