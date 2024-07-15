Fallout: London Won’t Work With Epic Games Store Copies of Fallout 4 at Launch

Earlier this year, the developers behind the Fallout: London mod for Fallout 4 were forced to push back the mod’s release date after Bethesda announced it was giving players a next-gen update for Fallout 4 to celebrate the success of the Fallout TV series. Since then, the modders at Team Folon have been steadily updating fans about the mod’s progress, with the most recent update saying Fallout: London is getting closer to its release. However, because of some of the quirks the developers have had to use to get around changes from the next-gen patch, players who own a copy of Fallout 4 on the Epic Games Store won’t be able to use Fallout: London when the mod launches.

This news comes from the team at VG247, who spoke to Team Folon about the progress of the mod on GOG, the digital distribution platform owned by CD Projekt, makers of The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077. The developers said that the mod needs to downgrade a player’s copy of Fallout 4 back to before the next-gen patch. On GOG, this process is “a very simple and convenient rollback feature.” On the Epic Games Store, that’s unfortunately not the case.

Of course, this is disappointing news for fans, but it’s important to remember there’s not much Team Folon can do about the issue. The developers discovered that the next-gen patch of Fallout 4 “isn’t stable enough” for the mod to properly function, so they had to create this workaround. Hopefully, a fix will be found in the future that lets the modders get around the rollback issue on the Epic Games Store, but for now, the EGS locking players out of manually rolling back patches is keeping this mod from working with that version of the game.

Thankfully, Fallout: London should still work with Fallout 4 copies on GOG or Steam, though Team Folon is still testing the patch with GOG, so things may change on that front. Either way, the mod is getting closer than ever to its release date, which means Fallout fans will soon have a massive new total conversion mod for Fallout 4 to get lost in. That’s great news for anyone wanting to play Fallout 5 because it seems like that game isn’t launching anytime soon despite the renewed interest around the franchise following the hit TV series.