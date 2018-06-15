Fallout: The Frontier Reveals “Not Your Kind of People” Trailer

Just because we now know a tons more about what we can expect from Fallout 76, including private servers and that impressive map size, doesn’t mean we have to abandoned our older favourites. We cover a lot of mod projects, many of which have the official greenlight from Bethesda themselves. From Fallout 4: New Vegas, to Fallout: California – there are ton of different ways to play on the horizon for some of our favourite entries from the past. Now that E3 has officially ended, it’s time for a new trailer to show off the impressive undertaking known as Fallout: The Frontier.

If you’re unfamiliar with the project, you’re in for a treat. According to The Frontier’s official website, “The NCR is ready to crumble under the Legion’s onslaught. Some realize drastic measures must be taken to ensure their survival. General Blackthorne is one of them, and knows things have to change. He begged President Kimball to employ harsher strategies to crush the Legion frontline, but Kimball was unwilling to listen.”

“Displeased with the NCR brass’s lackadaisical approach, Blackthorne called them out- first privately, then publicly. Concern over the impending Legion assault soon grew into a panic- and spread like wildfire. Held captive by their fear, the public majority cried out to support Blackthorne and his proposals. Spurred on by the widespread popularity, The General seized this moment and called for Kimball’s resignation.

Feeling pressured, Kimball took the coward’s way out, and sent Blackthorne and his ilk into exile- north to a harsh, frozen wasteland known only as- The Frontier. Out of sight and out of mind, Blackthorne struggled against not only The Frontier, but also relentless Legion attacks.”

The total conversion mod will take Fallout: New Vegas to all new heights and aims to create an entirely new narrative rife with struggles, tension, and the need to survive. A few other interesting features have also been shared about the project, directly from the devs themselves:

The Frontier is an open world of 16 by 16 km in the northwestern part of U.S.A. This city lies frozen in time, with the NCR and the Legion locked in a bloody struggle for its secret.

Fight against the elements, and everyone! The Frontier poses new gameplay challenges with Chill Factor, and highly dangerous enemies.

The Frontier brings you with completely new and meticulously created FX that fit the new winter themed worldspace. All of our FX are high quality low fps impact, with incredibly advanced techniques never before seen outside the vanilla game, or at all!

Our custom made weather system was carefully crafted to fit with the aesthetic of our worldspace, and there are a huge number of variables to the weather, so wrap up warm!

Wolfpack is the elite group of soldiers for the NCR. Use them to your advantage.

Fallout: The Frontier requires the base game and the four official DLCs.

Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition on Steam.

