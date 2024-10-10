Fallout Star Ella Purnell Hints at Season 2 Easter Eggs: “You Can’t Put It All in One Season”

Amazon’s first season of its Fallout TV show on Prime Video was already full of Easter eggs from the game that inspired it, so naturally, viewers would expect something similar from Season 2 (whenever that season comes out, that is). Thankfully for those who still have a wishlist of things they want to see in Season 2, Fallout star Ella Purnell who plays Lucy in the show acknowledged the extensive backlog of lore the showrunners have to pull from and said that viewers can expect at least a few more Easter eggs in Season 2.

ComicBook spoke to Ella Purnell about Sweetpea, her TV show that’s watchable via Starz as of October 10th. During the conversation, we checked in on Fallout Season 2 which doesn’t really have anything close to a release date at point, but we at least know it’s happening. Purnell acknowledged that there was too much to put into Season 1 which hopefully means that many more Easter eggs and pulls from Fallout lore are leftover for Season 2.

“What I will say is there’s so much in Fallout, obviously, 25 years of lore and so much to sink your teeth into that you can’t put it all in one season,” she said. “I would expect to see, hopefully, a few more of our Easter eggs in Season 2.”

Fallout showrunners have already said before that there were some elements that they’d withheld for later seasons of the TV show so as not to stuff the first season with too much, so it sounds like Purnell’s assumption about Season 2 Easter eggs will be accurate. Graham Wagner, one of the Fallout showrunners, said previously, for example, that the Deathclaw nod during the end credits of Season 1 was intentional and that Deathclaws were being saved for Season 2. Some smaller Easter eggs could make the cut in Season 1, but he accurately called Deathclaws a “monumental” part of the Fallout world and said that they needed more space in the next season if that element was to be executed properly.

Aside from Fallout Season 2 which is still some time away, Purnell also voices Jinx in Arcane which has its second and final season coming soon to Netflix. Arcane is an adaptation of League of Legends, so that makes for two video game adaptations Purnell stars in despite not being a gamer herself despite playing a bit of Fallout to prepare for the role, she said.

“I’m terrible at video games,” Purnell joked. “I just, somehow, have found this niche, with Arcane and Fallout, of video game adaptations. I really don’t know how it happened, I’m just very lucky.”

Purnell’s newest show, Sweetpea, is not a video game adaptation at all, but you also don’t have to wait to watch that series like you would for the other two. She stars as Rhiannon Lewis in Sweetpea, the show adapted from the novel of the same name where Purnell’s character, a wallflower, eventually snaps at a violent breaking point. You can watch the show on Starz and can read up on Sweetpea further here in our longer chat with Purnell about the series.