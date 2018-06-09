Fallout Shelter Coming to PS4

An official trophy list for Fallout Shelter has leaked that the free-to-play simulation game is coming to the PlayStation 4.

While Bethesda might have had plans to reveal Fallout Shelter for PS4 during its presser on Sunday, its trophy list had other plans.

Just a few moments ago, a Fallout Shelter Trophy Set popped up on Exophase, a site that tracks PSN Trophies, as well as Xbox and Steam achievements.

The trophy list is notably 34 deep, and includes the coveted Platinum trophy, as well as a pretty standard mixture of bronze, silver, and gold trophies.

Usually, trophies only go live when a game’s release is imminent, so perhaps Bethesda is planning to announce Fallout Shelter for PS4 on Sunday, as well as release it, which is how it initially handled its reveal back at E3 2015, when it released onto mobile devices.

Fallout Shelter is currently available on Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices. It’s possible in addition to a PS4 release, a Nintendo Switch release is also in the cards. After all, the Nintendo Switch more closely resembles the game’s native mobile platform than Xbox One or PS4.

As of February 2017, the game has downloaded by more than 75 million players. You can read more about it below:

Fallout Shelter puts you in control of a state-of-the-art underground Vault from Vault-Tec. Build the perfect Vault, keep your Dwellers happy, and protect them from the dangers of the Wasteland.

BUILD THE PERFECT VAULT

Create a brighter future…underground! Select from a variety of modern-day rooms to turn an excavation beneath 2,000 feet of bedrock into the very picture of Vault Life.

OVERSEE A THRIVING COMMUNITY

Get to know your Dwellers and lead them to happiness. Find their ideal jobs and watch them flourish. Provide them with outfits, weapons, and training to improve their abilities.

CUSTOMIZE

Turn worthless junk into useful items with Crafting! Customize the look of any dweller in the Barbershop.

PROSPER

A well-run Vault requires a variety of Dwellers with a mix of skills. Build a Radio Room to attract new Dwellers. Or, take an active role in their personal lives; play matchmaker and watch the sparks fly!

EXPLORE THE WASTELAND

Send Dwellers above ground to explore the blasted surface left behind and seek adventure, handy survival loot, or unspeakable death. Find new armor and weapons, gain experience, and earn Caps. But don’t let them die!

PROTECT YOUR VAULT

From time to time, idyllic Vault life may be disrupted by the dangers of post-nuclear life. Prepare your Dwellers to protect against threats from the outside…and within.

Vault-Tec has provided the tools, but the rest is up to you. What are you waiting for? Get started building your Vault today for FREE.