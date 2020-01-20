Fan Points Out Similarities Between The Witcher and The Mandalorian

Over the last few months, The Witcher and The Mandalorian have become the biggest shows available. Both have managed to strike a chord with audiences on their respective streaming platforms, and it’s not hard to see why. The two shows both come from well-established franchises that have built up big fanbases over the years, and they both are well produced shows with compelling leads. That’s not the only thing they have in common, however! Reddit user Radonda actually pointed out that they share a basic core storyline, though it is a spoiler for those who have not watched both shows!

In the post on Reddit, Radonda points out the fact that both of the shows’ leads are strong characters that end up becoming adoptive parents to a kid with powers that are beyond what they’re used to seeing. The post, of course, refers to The Child (AKA Baby Yoda) from The Mandalorian, and Ciri from The Witcher. It really is an interesting angle, to be quite honest. While the shows have a significant number of differences between them, that major commonality is hard to disagree with!

Of course, one other thing in common is the fact that fans of both shows are eagerly waiting to see what comes next. Both The Mandalorian and The Witcher have been picked up for new seasons by Disney+ and Netflix, respectively. Unfortunately, fans will likely be waiting for some time, on both. Still, if the first seasons are anything to go by, the wait will certainly prove worth it!

Ciri and The Child might share some things in common, but one is clearly a bit more popular than the other. The Child became The Mandalorian‘s unabashed breakout star right off the bat, and the character is just starting to receive the onslaught of merchandise fans can likely expect to see over the next few years. Comparatively, The Witcher‘s breakout star might actually be Jaskier, rather than Ciri. The show’s beloved bard endeared himself to audiences thanks in no small part to the song “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.” While Jaskier does not have a pile of merchandise on the way, or even his own Build-A-Bear, you can play his song in Beat Saber. Even The Child can’t make that claim!

