Save up to 70% On All Bethesda Games for PC – Including ‘Doom’ for $10

Fanatical is all about massive PC gaming deals, and today they’ve turned their attention to Bethesda where you can score up to 70% off the biggest games in their catalog.

At the top of this list is Doom, which is on a 48 hour weekend special that drops the price to only $9.69 – a whopping 68% off. Grab it here before the countdown timer hits zero. Now, let’s take a look at the rest of the Bethesda titles that are on sale:

• Wolfenstein Pack (Wolfenstein: The New Order and Wolfenstein: The Old Blood): $11.99 – 70% off

• Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus: $40.19 – 33% off

• Doom 3: BFG Edition: $6.79 – 66% off

• Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition: $11.99 – 40% off

• Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition: $35.99 – 40% off

• Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition: $11.99 – 40% off

• The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: $6.79 – 66% off

• The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition Deluxe: $11.99 – 40% off

But that’s not all! Fanatical’s big Far Cry and Nemesis Bundle deals are still live. The breakdown for those sales is as follows:

• Far Cry 5 – 11% off

• Far Cry 4 – Standard Edition – 53% off

• Far Cry Primal – Digital Apex Edition – 53% off

• Far Cry 3 – Deluxe Edition – 66% off

• Far Cry Primal – Standard Edition – 53% off

• Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition – 53% off

• Far Cry 2 – Fortune’s Edition – 66% off

• Far Cry – 66% off

Next up we have Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 which includes prices of $1, $5 or $10 depending on whether or not you want 4, 12, or all 14 games. The total value of the bundle is $240.86 and you can grab it here for two weeks only. The full list of games includes:

• Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!

• Infectonator: Survivors

• Still Not Dead

• GALAK-Z

• Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide

• The Fall of the Dungeon Guardians – Enhanced Edition

• Holy Potatoes! We’re in Space?!

• The Way

• Space Hulk Ascension

• The Warlock of Firetop Mountain

• Mytheon

• Wick

• Lords of the Fallen: Digital Deluxe Edition

• Gloria Victis

