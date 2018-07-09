Fanatical Sale Features Sega PC Hits for Dirt Cheap

If you’ve been looking to stock up on hit Sega games for your PC/Steam collection, you won’t find a better opportunity than the one Fanatical is offering right now.

The popular online gaming site is hosting a sale featuring some of Sega’s best games for rock bottom prices. And not just the classics either, as you can get games like Yakuza 0, Bayonetta and Vanquish for a sweet bargain. The sale will take place over the next few days but once the deals are gone, they’re gone. So you may want to act fast.

Perhaps one of the most noteworthy deals is the Bayonetta/Vanquish two-pack. You can grab both of these 4K-supported games right now for just $11.99. Furthermore, if you use the code BLACKFRIDAY10, you’ll score an additional ten percent off!

Not to mention NiGHTS Into Dreams, Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi for around a dollar each. A dollar each. That’s hours worth of fun for less than a mean at a fast food restaurant!

You can find the list of the best Sega deals below. Happy shopping!

Vanquish/Bayonetta two-pack- $11.99

Shenmue I & II (pre-order)- $23.99

Yakuza 0- $15.99

Alien: Isolation Collection- $11.49

Bayonetta- $6.59

Vanquish- $6.59

Aliens vs. Predator Collection- $2.39

Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse- $5.09

Alpha Protocol- $1.49

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered- $6.79

NiGHTS Into Dreams- $1.19

Jet Set Radio- $1.19

Crazy Taxi- $1.19

Sega Bass Fishing- $1.19

The Club- $2.99

Tembo the Badass Elephant- $3.74

Space Channel 5 Part 2- $1.19

Viking: Battle For Asgard- $1.49

Warhammer: Space Marine- $7.49

Renegade Ops Collection- $4.24

Condemned: Criminal Origins- $5.08

Shining Resonance Refrain (pre-order)- $39.99

Warhammer: Kill Team- $2.49

Warhammer: Space Marine Collection- $14.99

The sale also includes a number of discounts on games in the Total War and Warhammer series, so you can shop for those as well. And it looks like Fanatical could be adding a few more titles to the fray over the next few days, as Sonic the Hedgehog games and Puyo Puyo Tetris may be marked down as well. We’ll keep you informed of any extra discounts that are provided during the sale!

For now though, some of these deals are just too good to miss. Space Marine is an instant action classic; Renegade Ops is a fun top-down vehicular shooter; and, of course, Jet Set Radio. Come on.

