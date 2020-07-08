Fans Celebrate 20 Years of Final Fantasy 9
On July 7th, 2000, Final Fantasy IX released on the original PlayStation. The title marked the third and final main series entry to release on the console. While Final Fantasy VII remains one of the most popular entries the series has ever seen, many consider Final Fantasy IX to be the high-point on the original PlayStation. Regardless of ranking, the game released to rave reviews, and the title still holds a special place in the hearts of many gamers. In honor of the game's 20th anniversary, fans flocked to social media to share their fondest memories of the PlayStation classic.
20 years ago today the Prima Vista first arrived in Alexandria, and so began a story of love, war and betrayal set in a world of incredible magic and unforgettable characters.
Happy birthday, #FinalFantasy IX!
Join the celebration & share your fondest memories of FFIX with us. pic.twitter.com/ZGIQxG6XwQ— FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) July 7, 2020
Are you a fan of Final Fantasy IX? What's your favorite Final Fantasy on the original PlayStation? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the 20th anniversary of Final Fantasy IX!
The game clearly means a lot to many gamers.
Near and dear to my heart, Final Fantasy IX turns 20 today. Happy birthday my friend ♥️ #FinalFantasyIX #FinalFantasy #gaming #JRPG— DyerXD 🇬🇧🎮 (@dyer_xd) July 7, 2020
Final Fantasy IX's message of hope still resonates.
This game basically saved me from a dark time and honestly i wouldn't be as optimistic and happy as I am without this game. Final Fantasy IX saved my life and is why I am the way I am https://t.co/Ovj4VJ4mPb— Jas idk (@Jasoverclocked) July 7, 2020
For some, it was an entry point to the rest of the series.
Final Fantasy IX was my first FF when I was 14 and opened the door to the rest of the amazing series for me and I will always love and appreciate it. 💖 https://t.co/nk1qi8jnBP— Problematic Queer Android (@reyirealexander) July 8, 2020
It's certainly deserving!
It’s so nice seeing Final Fantasy IX getting so much deserved love today 🥰🥺— Emotional Support Tifa | bIm (@TifaSaysUrcute) July 7, 2020
That's a bold statement...
They should have just called IX "Final Final Fantasy" and stopped making them because nothing will ever top it.— Hans Nelson (@hs_nelson) July 7, 2020
...but it's a sentiment that many gamers share!
If you call it "the best final fantasy" in casual conversation, everyone will know you're talking about IX— Rylee (@Hamrobber) July 7, 2020
Such a memorable cast.
Today is the 20th anniversary of Final Fantasy IX, my favorite game of the whole series! I hope many more people get to play this wonderful game and get lost in the characters and locales I hold near and dear to me! pic.twitter.com/nwDnt4nGd6— angry dead thing (@passermine) July 7, 2020
Sadly, it might be a while before we see a remake.
If Square Enix doesn’t ever do a modernized remake of Final Fantasy IX (like RE2 Remake, not FF7 Remake)
I will be sad. https://t.co/gqAGakrJgR— Johnknight1 | BLM | No More C*ps (@Johnknight111) July 8, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.