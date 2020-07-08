Fans Celebrate 20 Years of Final Fantasy 9

By Marc Deschamps

On July 7th, 2000, Final Fantasy IX released on the original PlayStation. The title marked the third and final main series entry to release on the console. While Final Fantasy VII remains one of the most popular entries the series has ever seen, many consider Final Fantasy IX to be the high-point on the original PlayStation. Regardless of ranking, the game released to rave reviews, and the title still holds a special place in the hearts of many gamers. In honor of the game's 20th anniversary, fans flocked to social media to share their fondest memories of the PlayStation classic.

Are you a fan of Final Fantasy IX? What's your favorite Final Fantasy on the original PlayStation? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the 20th anniversary of Final Fantasy IX!

The game clearly means a lot to many gamers.

Final Fantasy IX's message of hope still resonates.

For some, it was an entry point to the rest of the series.

It's certainly deserving!

That's a bold statement...

...but it's a sentiment that many gamers share!

Such a memorable cast.

Sadly, it might be a while before we see a remake.

