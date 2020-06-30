Fans Celebrate 22 Years of Banjo-Kazooie

By Marc Deschamps

On June 29th, 1998, Rare released Banjo-Kazooie for the Nintendo 64 platform. While Banjo made his first appearance in 1997's Diddy Kong Racing, the new game teamed the character with newcomer Kazooie. The title was a huge success, and Banjo and Kazooie have been inseparable, since. The characters were acquired during Microsoft's purchase of Rare back in 2002, but the pair haven't starred in a new title in quite some time. Most recently, the characters appeared together in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. In honor of the original game's anniversary, fans and former Rare staffers celebrated the N64 original, with many expressing their desire to see a new entry in the series.

Are you a fan of Banjo-Kazooie? Would you like to see a new game in the series? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about 22 years of Banjo-Kazooie!

