Fans Celebrate 22 Years of Banjo-Kazooie
On June 29th, 1998, Rare released Banjo-Kazooie for the Nintendo 64 platform. While Banjo made his first appearance in 1997's Diddy Kong Racing, the new game teamed the character with newcomer Kazooie. The title was a huge success, and Banjo and Kazooie have been inseparable, since. The characters were acquired during Microsoft's purchase of Rare back in 2002, but the pair haven't starred in a new title in quite some time. Most recently, the characters appeared together in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. In honor of the original game's anniversary, fans and former Rare staffers celebrated the N64 original, with many expressing their desire to see a new entry in the series.
Happy 22nd birthday to my favorite game of all time!! Went to visit my mom today and she brought out a box full of my old stuff,this was in it. What are the odds that I would be reunited with this poster on Banjo-Kazooie’s birthday? Thanks for the memories @grantkirkhope @RareLtd pic.twitter.com/laxDfdHTT4— Vance (@Banjo_exe) June 29, 2020
Happy birthday to #BanjoKazooie, the game that quite literally is the reason why I still play video games today 🥰🥰🥰— Fraudit (@FrauditSsb) June 29, 2020
Banjo-Kazooie is 22 years old. I still remember going to KB Toys and buying it and sitting on a bench in the mall looking at the back of the box. It's weird how certain memories like that stick out to you.— Tomokocchi (@itsTomokocchi) June 29, 2020
Bought Banjo-Kazooie the day it came out and played it through out my summer vacation. That was a fun time.— Noob (@Noob326) June 29, 2020
Happy 22th anniversary to #BanjoKazooie! One of my favorite #Nintendo64 games! 🥳
Don't have any new art of the bear and bird duo right now, but here's some old stuff... 😅 pic.twitter.com/oxmmhUXWvN— 💞MollyKetty💞 (@Molly_Ketty) June 29, 2020
Happy birthday Banjo & Kazooie! Everyone keeps saying this is the year. I really hope so. Banjo needs this revival— BinjyKozo (@BinjyK) June 29, 2020
Ayy Happy 22th Birthday to Banjo-Kazooie, hopefully something new for the series is on its way soon— BlaneHD (@BowserBlane) June 29, 2020
Happy 22nd Birthday bear and bird,— Playtonic (@PlaytonicGames) June 29, 2020
But before you say another word,
Hold off on starting another rumour,
This is simply love and humour! pic.twitter.com/YIa0TLRLre
