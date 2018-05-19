Far Cry 5 and Assassin’s Creed Origins Boost Ubisoft’s Profits To New Heights

Ubisoft has been doing some incredible things as of late. Along with introducing noteworthy sequels like Assassin’s Creed Origins and Far Cry 5, it’s also been providing long-term support to games like For Honor and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. And now they’re rewarding the publisher financially as a result.

Ubisoft has recently disclosed its sales numbers for the fiscal year ending March 31 and things are going very well for them. It noted “new record-level profitability” from its sales with its big-name sequels leading the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Far Cry 5 managed to generate $310 million during its opening week of sales, becoming the second best launch for the company ever. (Only The Division is ahead of it by $20 million or so.)

Meanwhile Assassin’s Creed Origins has managed to see a strong fourth quarter performance and continues to be a big-seller — and that’ll likely continue with a potential second year of content which could be announced as soon as E3.

But the company also talked about support for long-term games. Rainbow Six Siege, for instance, has now received more than 30 million registered players since its release. The Division and Ghost Recon Wildlands are doing quite well at 20 million and 10 million, respectively.

The company also made note that roughly 58 percent of its overall sales came from digital releases, and a number of its previously released games have managed to see a 27.2 percent increase in sales, per the financial report.

“Ubisoft ended the fiscal year on a very positive note, with continued excellent execution across the board,” said CEO Yves Guillemot about the numbers. “The Group further strengthened its brands thanks to the quality of its games, strong live services and a deep commitment to player communities.”

We’ll see what the company has planned for its future next month at E3, but Guillemot has suggested finding more gamers through new forms of gaming services. “Consequently, we are investing in our online services platform – which boasted 88 million unique active players – as well as in artificial intelligence in order to better tailor the game experience to each player’s profile and therefore offer them ever-richer experiences,” he said.

Whatever’s coming next, we can’t wait to see what it is.