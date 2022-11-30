Far Cry 6 Update Finally Adds Highly-Requested Feature

Ubisoft has finally announced that it will be adding a feature to Far Cry 6 that fans have been requesting since the game launched last year. Over the course of 2022, Ubisoft has continued to routinely add new updates and DLC to Far Cry 6 to expand the game's life cycle. And while this trend will be ongoing in a major way next week with the arrival of the new Lost Between Worlds expansion, a free patch for the title has now added this highly-desired feature in question.

Available to download now across all of the game's platforms, Far Cry 6 has now gained a New Game+ mode. This feature is one that fans have been begging to receive for a prolonged period of time and it seems that Ubisoft finally took those requests to heart. In short, New Game+ will allow players to replay Far Cry 6 without having to lose all of the gear that they may have accumulated over the course of their first playthrough. This is a pretty common feature in many video games, but it's still nice to see that it's now available within Far Cry 6.

So there you have it! Our Far Cry 6 Livestream is now over. What was your favorite announcement?#FarCry6#LostBetweenWorlds pic.twitter.com/UkMXaYdwcw — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) November 29, 2022

"Title Update 6 is now available, and players can return to Yara and relive their favorite missions stronger than ever with the highly-anticipated addition of New Game+ mode, allowing them to bring their endgame gear and weapons back to the start of their next playthrough," Ubisoft said of this new Far Cry 6 update. "Title Update 6 also introduces a Completionist Aid feature, providing players with guided assistance in uncovering all of Yara's hidden secrets."

Again, if you're looking to try out New Game+ for yourself, it should be available now in Far Cry 6 across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC platforms. As for the game's upcoming Lost Between Worlds DLC, it's poised to release next week on December 6th and will retail for $19.99.

