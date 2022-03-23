Far Cry 6 Is Going Free-to-Play for Limited Time

Far Cry 6 hasn’t even been out for a full six months at this point in time, but Ubisoft is already making its latest open-world shooter free-to-play for a select period of time. Starting in just a couple of short days, Far Cry 6 will be free to download and play across all of the game’s various platforms. And while this news is pretty big on its own, it also happens to coincide with the release of an all-new mission as well.

Beginning tomorrow on March 24th and lasting until March 27th, Far Cry 6 will become free to download across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC platforms. As of this writing, the game can currently be pre-loaded for those who don’t want to have to wait until this promotion begins to download it. While promotions like this typically don’t let players gain access to all areas of a game, Far Cry 6 will let users play either by themselves or in co-op with a friend. In addition, all of the DLC that has currently launched for FC6 will be available as well.

Tell your friends – the first Far Cry 6 Free Weekend is March 24-27 and it includes the brand-new Stranger Things Crossover Mission!



Preload is available now. Please check this map to see when the Free Weekend starts in your time zone. #FarCry6 pic.twitter.com/W9DdPIoOdY — Far Cry (@FarCrygame) March 22, 2022

Since Far Cry 6 is such a massive game, there’s a good chance that those who are diving into this free trial won’t be able to see all that it has to offer. Luckily, Ubisoft has also discounted the title by 50% off to coincide with this free weekend. Any progress that is then made during the trial phase will transfer over as well if users opt to buy the full game.

As mentioned, this deal happens to also line up with the addition of a new mission for Far Cry 6 that ties in with Netflix’s Stranger Things TV series. The mission, which is set to go live tomorrow on March 24th, will be free to those on all platforms as well and will be available to those playing the game in its free access phase.

Are you going to give Far Cry 6 a shot for yourself in the coming days if you haven’t already played it? Let me know down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.