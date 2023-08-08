Far Cry 6 Developer Hiring for New Far Cry Project

It's been nearly two years since Ubisoft Toronto released Far Cry 6, which means we're about a year or two away from the next game in the series if Ubisoft decides to stick with the release cadence it's had since Far Cry 4 launched in 2014. To that end, Ubisoft Toronto has released a brand-new set of job postings that hints toward Far Cry 7 being the next game the studio works on, which makes sense when you remember the recent leaks that posited that the franchise is going to Korea for the next game.

The job listings were first spotted by user Adaax on the GamingLeaksandRumours subreddit. They saw that Ubisoft Toronto tweeted earlier today that it is looking for several different positions for the Far Cry franchises. Ubisoft is hiring people for technical director (art), team lead character artist, team lead level designer, lead VFX artist, VFX artist, and UX designer. It's hard to tell exactly where in the process the game might be based on that, but it's safe to say that the team is in the thick of whatever Far Cry 7 will be.

📢 CALLING ALL ARTISTS & DESIGNERS

We’re looking for seasoned professionals to join the Far Cry team!



🎬 Technical Director (Art)

👤 Team Lead Character Artist

⚙ Team Lead Level Designer

🎨 Lead VFX Artist

🖌 VFX Artist

💻 UX Designer



FIND YOUR ROLE ➡ https://t.co/Tmgy3zgvri pic.twitter.com/1vzRd0QpbT — Ubisoft Toronto (@UbisoftToronto) August 8, 2023

That said, it's important to remember that just because job postings are going up, that doesn't mean we'll be hearing about the game anytime soon. Yes, the Far Cry team usually takes about three or four years between releases, meaning that a 2024 release date would make sense. However, it's important to remember that there were reports in 2021 that Ubisoft Toronto is currently working on a Splinter Cell remake. While the team can work on them at the same time, it would make sense to stagger the releases a little bit. It's impossible to say for sure, but it is possible that Far Cry 7 could slip back to 2025 or later depending on how things go during the development of the two games.

Either way, it'll definitely be interesting to see what Far Cry 7 becomes. The franchise has kind of stagnated over the last few entries, with Far Cry 6 receiving the lowest scores in the series. Hopefully, the team can introduce a few new wrinkles with Far Cry 7 to bring fans back in droves.