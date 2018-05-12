Far Cry 6 Potential Locations Revealed

The first Far Cry game took place in Micronesia. The next brought us to Africa. The iconic Far Cry 3 took the player to a group of unmarked islands in the Pacific Ocean. Far Cry 4 had us causing elephant mayhem in the Himalayas. And Far Cry 5 notably brought the series to the United States of America via Montana.

Given that Far Cry 5 is the fastest-selling game in the series history, it’s safe to assume Ubisoft already has plans for Far Cry 6, if not Far Cry 7 and even Far Cry 8. So the question is: where will Far Cry 6 take us? Well, Ubisoft may have just shed some light on what it has in store for the series’ future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, the French company (via Reddit) sent out a survey to select fans asking them of the following places – Northern Canada, another planet, post-apocalyptic world, India, Cuba, Steppes of Alaska, Russia/Siberia, jungles of South America, jungles of Vietnam, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, North Korea, or “other” – which three would they like to see a future Far Cry game take place.

As you may know, Ubisoft has issued similar surveys in the past. Back in 2015, they asked a select group of players the same thing. In said survey, many of the same locations were even referenced (with more specifics), including:

A Far Cry game in remote Alaska about surviving extreme wilderness

A Far Cry game in a futuristic, sci-fi setting on another planet

A Far Cry game set in the Vietnam war during the 1960s

A Far Cry game set in the cocaine trafficking jungles of Peru

A Far Cry game set in a Mad Max style post-apocalyptic world

A Far Cry game based on the world of Shangri-La from Far Cry 4

Other locations mentioned at the time, but seemingly not hinted at now, included:

A Far Cry game where you can fight against or join vampires

A Far Cry game in the Spaghetti Western style set in the late 19th century Americas

A Far Cry game that is set during a zombie outbreak

Blood Dragon 2. A sequel to Blood Dragon with more Rex Power Colt

A Far Cry game in the present day, set in a Jurassic Park Style island of dinosaurs

In addition to scrapping and keeping some previous pitches, the new survey also notably adds a few more, such as: Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Russia, Cuba, and North Korea. It’s quite easy to see future Far Cry titles in any of these places, mostly because the nature of the game renders it pretty flexible in terms of setting.

However, given the fact that Far Cry 5 added a layer of timeliness to the series – and given sales numbers, to great success – it seems like the most obvious next location would be North Korea, which I personally wouldn’t mind seeing.

Whether we will see any of these locations for Far Cry 6, or whether they will be reserved for future installments and DLC one-offs, remains to be seen.

Let us know in the comments below where you would like to see Far Cry 6 take place.