Far Cry 6 Reveals First Screenshots and Details

Today, Ubisoft officially revealed Far Cry 6 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Fast-forward a bit, and now Ubisoft has revealed the game's first details and its first-ever screenshots. The former makes the game sound like more Far Cry, but the latter flex that next-gen console power. Far Cry 5, visually, was great, but nothing it does compares to these new direct-feed screenshots of Far Cry 6.

Alongside the new screenshots, Ubisoft has provided an official synopsis of the game, which confirms players will play as Dani Rojas, who can be either female or male. It also confirms players will be playing on the side of the liberators, though it will undoubtedly be more complicated than this. On top of this, Ubisoft also provided an official rundown of the game's key features.

Below, you can check out the new screenshots, as well as read the aforementioned synopsis and key features:

Screenshots:

About:

"In Far Cry 6, players are immersed in the adrenaline-filled, chaotic world of a modern-day guerrilla revolution. Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Become a guerrilla fighter and burn their regime to the ground.

"As Dani Rojas (playable as a female or male character), you will help stoke the fires of revolution through guerrilla warfare across the island of Yara, from verdant jungles to the urban streets of the capital city, Esperanza. You’ll use a powerful array of weapons and vehicles, and build a network of allies to fight alongside you, including Fangs for Hire like Chorizo, the dangerously distracting wiener dog. As President Castillo prepares his son Diego, played by Anthony Gonzalez ('Coco'), to succeed him, you will do all you can to ensure his plans don’t come to fruition."

Key Features:

Ignite the Fight for Freedom – Dive into a blockbuster experience as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran defending their country from a tyrant’s rule. Join the revolution to push back against the oppressive regime of dictator Anton Castillo and his teenage son Diego, brought to life by Hollywood stars Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad) and Anthony Gonzalez (Coco).

Dive into a blockbuster experience as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran defending their country from a tyrant’s rule. Join the revolution to push back against the oppressive regime of dictator Anton Castillo and his teenage son Diego, brought to life by Hollywood stars Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad) and Anthony Gonzalez (Coco). Yara Torn Apart – For the first time in Far Cry, experience a sprawling capital city: Esperanza, the most expansive Far Cry playground to date. Takedown Anton in the seat of his power by staying hidden or engaging Anton’s army in an all-out firefight in the streets. From taking the reins of a horse to commandeering a tank, choose your favorite ride to fight against the regime or to just travel Yara in style.

Become a Guerrilla – Jump into the action and chaos of guerrilla combat at the heart of a revolution. Employ an arsenal of unique and surprising new weapons, vehicles, and animal companions in a fight against an unyielding military regime. No guerrilla should go it alone, so pair up with an all-new animal companion like Chorizo , the adorable wiener dog who’s as cute as he is lethal.

Far Cry 6 is set to release worldwide on February 18, 2021 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia.

