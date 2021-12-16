Far Cry 6 Surprises Players With New Mission

A new Far Cry 6 update has surprised players with a brand new mission, a mission some players may have already completed. Back in October, not long after Far Cry 6 released via Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, PC, and both generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Ubisoft accidentally released the Danny Trejo Free DLC mission early. This mission was quickly removed, but not before many played it. Since then, others who didn’t get the chance to check it out early have been waiting for it to be added, and now two months later it has been added.

Over on Twitter, the official Far Cry 6 Twitter account announced that the Free DLC is now available in the game via a new update, though it’s a game-side update, which means players won’t have to download anything themselves. As the tweet below notes, the game comes with a free crossover mission, a special operation, and a new reward, and it can be played both in co-op or as a solo experience.

“Team up and fight with Danny Trejo solo or in co-op with friends in a free crossover mission and new special operation, Malagua, and get a free reward,” writes Ubisoft of the free DLC.

Team up and fight with Danny Trejo solo or in co-op with friends in a free crossover mission and new special operation, Malagua, and get a free reward! #FarCry6 is on sale now for up to 40% off, so grab your friends and take on Antón Castillo today. pic.twitter.com/Os2txGsaS2 — Far Cry (@FarCrygame) December 16, 2021

Far Cry 6 is available via the Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the recent Ubisoft game and the latest Far Cry game, click here.

“The Far Cry series has always known how to keep players busy, and Far Cry 6 is no different,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Yara feels bigger than most open-world playgrounds and is filled with things to do, though unfortunately for completionists, many of those activities seldom feel rewarding enough to pursue. A superb villain made even more special considering Far Cry’s prestigious roster of antagonists and plenty of turn-your-brain-off quests keep Far Cry 6 engaging, but it definitely feels as though the Far Cry formula has now been stretched thin.”