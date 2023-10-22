New Far Cry Multiplayer Game Details Revealed in Report

New details on Ubisoft's reported Far Cry multiplayer project have seemingly been unveiled. Earlier this year, new reports came about stating that Ubisoft was in the process of working on two new Far Cry projects. The first of these games was said to be Far Cry 7, which will be the next mainline entry in the long-running first-person shooter franchise. The second was then a Far Cry multiplayer game, of which little was known about. Fortunately, based on a new report that has now emerged, it seems that we now have a better idea of what to expect from this potential spin-off.

According to Insider Gaming, this new Far Cry multiplayer game, which is said to internally be called Project Maverick, will be an extraction shooter in nature. In recent years, the extraction shooter subgenre has become incredibly popular thanks to titles like Escape From Tarkov, Hunt: Showdown, Deep Rock: Galactic, and many others. Unlike other multiplayer shooters, this format hinges heavily on survival elements as players will have to gather resources, weapons, and other gear all while fighting off opposing players.

As for the location of this new Far Cry experience, it's said to be set in a fictional locale known as Alashnica, which is said to be quite similar to real-world Alaska. Project Maverick is also said to contain permadeath, which means that if a player dies, they'll lose all of their current items and levels that they have accumulated on their person. Fortunately, gear that has been stashed in an area known as the "Hideout" will carry over between lives. Additionally, this Hideout location will serve as the centerpiece of Maverick and is where players will be able to interact with others who are on their same team.

When Will Far Cry 7 Release?

Although it's interesting to hear that Ubisoft is currently working on two Far Cry games, perhaps the question that most fans have involves the launch window for Far Cry 7. At this point in time, Far Cry 7 hasn't formally hasn't been announced, but multiple different reports have said that the sequel is in the works. As for its release window, Insider Gaming also reports that the Far Cry multiplayer game will arrive prior to Far Cry 7. To that end, it's claimed that Maverick is broadly aiming to launch in April 2025.

Assuming that this does come to pass, it suggests that Far Cry 7 wouldn't release until the back half of 2025 or perhaps 2026. When looking at the history of the Far Cry series, this would be a much larger gap between installments as the span of time between Far Cry 5 and Far Cry 6 was only three years. However, Far Cry 6 wasn't as well received as its predecessors when it released back in 2021. As such, Ubisoft could be looking to work on its next major Far Cry game for a bit longer than normal to ensure that it ends up being more popular with fans.