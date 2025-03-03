Far Cry Games as Cheap as $2.49 in Huge Sale From Ubisoft

Far Cry games are as cheap as $2.49 thanks to a new huge sale from Ubisoft. The deals are currently limited to Steam and the PlayStation Store, which unfortunately means those on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S are set to miss out. Meanwhile, those on PC, PS4, and PS5 will need to act before March 13, which is when the series’ sale expires on both Steam and the PlayStation Store.

The cheapest of the deals is for Far Cry 2, which is currently $2.49 on Steam. Meanwhile, the next cheapest deal is for the fist Far Cry game, which itself is $2.99 on Steam. It is unclear why the second game is cheaper than the first game, but it is.

The third cheapest Far Cry game featured in the Ubisoft sale is Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, which has been made $3.74 on Steam. Meanwhile, the next cheapest Far Cry game in the sale is Far Cry: New Dawn, which is arguably the worst game in the series, or at least that is what Metacritic scores convey. It is currently $3.99 on Steam. After this, it is Far Cry 3, the best game in the series, which is on sale on Steam for $4.99.

Then both Far Cry 4 and Far Cry 5 are currently $5.99 on Steam. Then there is Far Cry Primal, which is the one Far Cry game also on sale on the PlayStation Store. On Both the PlayStation Store and Steam it is on sale for $7.49. Before Far Cry New Dawn, the spin-off was widely considered the weakest game in the series. Now it is arguably not even the second weakest thanks to Far Cry 6.

The latest Far Cry game — the aforementioned Far Cry 6 — is also on sale, though it not as cheap as the other Far Cry games. More specifically, it has been discounted on Steam to $14.99

For more Far Cry coverage — including all of the latest Far Cry news, all of the latest Far Cry rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Far Cry deals — click here.