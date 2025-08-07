Ubisoft Makes Far Cry Game Just $4 (Its Lowest Price Ever)

Ubisoft’s Far Cry series has been one of its flagship series for quite some time. While there have been numerous entries, one of the most unique Far Cry games is on sale at an incredible rate, allowing players to pick it up at its lowest price yet. This promotion ends soon, meaning players will need to act quickly if they want to purchase Far Cry Primal at its best price ever, $4.49.

Far Cry Primal takes players back to the Stone Age, equipping them with a bow and arrow and other primitive weapons instead of guns and explosives. Not only that, but it also places them in a world full of deadly beasts, such as mammoths and saber-toothed tigers. You can even tame and ride these wild animals in battle against other creatures and tribes. Far Cry Primal is a unique experience compared to others in the series and is a nice breath of prehistoric fresh air.

Players can pick up Far Cry Primal for $4.49 or spend a little extra and grab the Far Cry Primal Apex Edition for $5.24 on Steam. The game holds a score of Very Positive on Steam, with over 30,000 reviews. The poor reviews Far Cry Primal has are due to the Ubisoft Launcher and not directly related to the game itself. Anyone who is looking for a prehistoric experience should pick up Far Cry Primal before the sale ends on August 10th.

Ubisoft’s Far Cry series has had its ups and downs, with many being tired of the bloat and repeated open world formula the latest games have seen. However, Far Cry Primal is typically praised for going against this recent trend. With multiple Far Cry Projects on the horizon, fans are hoping future games learn from what made Far Cry Primal so good and continue to make games in this vein.