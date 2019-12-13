New Fast & Furious Crossroads Game Revealed

A surprise announcement was heard towards the end of The Game Awards when it was revealed that a new Fast & Furious game is on the way. It’s called Fast & Furious Crossroads, and it’s currently in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms. Fast & Furious Crossroads is being worked on by Slightly Mad Studios and Bandai Namco, and while it doesn’t yet have a specific release date, it’s scheduled to be out in May 2020.

Fast & Furious Crossroads was perhaps one of the most surprising reveals from The Game Awards and was announced by Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel. The trailer above offers a first look at the game, and there’s already a site that’s been set up to offer more information.

“Featuring an authentic storyline, and packed with heroes, gadgets, cars and non-stop cinematic-style action, Fast & Furious Crossroads will deliver pulse-pounding gameplay both in single player story mode and a soon-to-be-revealed multiplayer mode,” a preview of the game reads.

While other games look to retell stories that we already know from movies and other mediums, this game will instead expand on the Fast & Furious universe. Rodriguez and Diesel will be joined by Tyreese Gibson who will all return to their established roles in the game. Heists and stunts will be at the core of the new game, though it’ll also have a multiplayer mode as mentioned previously.

“The Fast & Furious Crossroads story mode expands the Fast & Furious universe—with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson reprising their roles as Dom, Letty, and Roman in an action-packed adventure set across stunning global locations,” the site said.

Along with the announcement trailer, the site also contains some introductions to the different characters who hail from the Fast & Furious saga if you need to become reacquainted with them. There are also screenshots to show more detailed looks at the scenes in the trailer.

