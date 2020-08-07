New Fast & Furious Game Now Available
Today, Slightly Mad Studios and Bandai Namco's new Fast & Furious game, Fast & Furious Crossroads, released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And to celebrate, the pair have revealed a brand new and official launch trailer for the "epic new chapter in the Fast & Furious saga," which was first revealed back in December 2019 during The Game Awards.
Unfortunately for the aforementioned pair, the game doesn't seem to be off to a fast start. The game's launch trailer almost has more dislikes than likes, and over on Steam, the first 14 user reviews have landed it a "Mostly Negative" rating. Meanwhile, there are zero critical reviews, suggesting the game was not sent out to the press for the purpose of review before release.
That said, if you're a big fan of the franchise, it may be worth a test drive at least, however, it's going to cost you $60 to get your hands on a PS4, Xbox One, or PC copy.
"Gear up for an epic new chapter in the Fast & Furious saga with high-speed heists, cinematic nonstop action, and adrenaline-fueled stunts in exotic locations," reads an elevator pitch of the game. "Join longtime family and a tough new crew to hunt down an international crime syndicate and bring them to street justice."
Fast & Furious Crossroads is now available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming to next-gen platforms, aka PS5 and Xbox Series X.
Below, you can continue to read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:
- Rev-up for an official new chapter in the Fast & Furious saga as Dom, Letty, and Roman return to put YOU at the center of the story.
- Speed through thrilling blockbuster action across the globe in cars taken from the movies, all curated by Dennis McCarthy, the official Fast & Furious car coordinator.
- Experience intense cinematic heists and deploy new and familiar gadgets from the movies.
- Play online with friends for 3-faction, team-based “cops vs. villains vs. heroes” vehicular action.
- Level up to unlock cars, paint, wraps, sprays, plates, gadgets, and more.
