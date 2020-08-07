✖

Today, Slightly Mad Studios and Bandai Namco's new Fast & Furious game, Fast & Furious Crossroads, released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And to celebrate, the pair have revealed a brand new and official launch trailer for the "epic new chapter in the Fast & Furious saga," which was first revealed back in December 2019 during The Game Awards.

Unfortunately for the aforementioned pair, the game doesn't seem to be off to a fast start. The game's launch trailer almost has more dislikes than likes, and over on Steam, the first 14 user reviews have landed it a "Mostly Negative" rating. Meanwhile, there are zero critical reviews, suggesting the game was not sent out to the press for the purpose of review before release.

That said, if you're a big fan of the franchise, it may be worth a test drive at least, however, it's going to cost you $60 to get your hands on a PS4, Xbox One, or PC copy.

"Gear up for an epic new chapter in the Fast & Furious saga with high-speed heists, cinematic nonstop action, and adrenaline-fueled stunts in exotic locations," reads an elevator pitch of the game. "Join longtime family and a tough new crew to hunt down an international crime syndicate and bring them to street justice."

Fast & Furious Crossroads is now available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming to next-gen platforms, aka PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Below, you can continue to read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

Rev-up for an official new chapter in the Fast & Furious saga as Dom, Letty, and Roman return to put YOU at the center of the story.

Speed through thrilling blockbuster action across the globe in cars taken from the movies, all curated by Dennis McCarthy, the official Fast & Furious car coordinator.

Experience intense cinematic heists and deploy new and familiar gadgets from the movies.

Play online with friends for 3-faction, team-based “cops vs. villains vs. heroes” vehicular action.

Level up to unlock cars, paint, wraps, sprays, plates, gadgets, and more.

