Fear Effect Sedna Will Offer Platinum Trophy, Available This March

Now that we’ve got a release date for the Fear Effect Sedna title, the sequel to the original game that came out on the original PlayStation, it’s time for players to get excited about jumping back into the franchise. For those out there that are thirsty for trophies and achievements, there will be 25 earnable milestones for the game, including a platinum trophy for PlayStation 4 players.

You can watch the official announcement trailer in the video above, as well as catch up on the game’s official description below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Be part of a new Fear Effect adventure with Fear Effect Sedna, a new game in the classic series made popular on the original PlayStation console. With a whole new story, and shifting to a pausable real-time tactical action style, players will be able to control the team strategically and tackle enemies and puzzles alike.

Fear Effect Sedna is set four years after the events of the original Fear Effect game, and things have changed for the team. Hana, freed from the Triad, lives with Rain in Hong Kong and works as an occasional mercenary, while Deke has grown apart from them since Glas returned to the US.

Hana accepts a small mission for a shadowy organization asking for her services. Her target: a mysterious ancient statuette held by the Chinese ambassador in France. She sees it as a good opportunity to visit her birthplace… But this ‘easy’ mission is about to lead Hana to something way bigger than she expected.

Meanwhile Glas is approached by a client who catches his attention enough that he soon sets out for Greenland.

How will these events bring the old team back together?

Fear Effect Sedna is dedicated to recreating the atmosphere and characters from the original Fear Effect. However, while there are familiar aspects of the game to previous incarnations of the franchise, you’ll find yourself immersed in a completely unique and new world with Fear Effect Sedna – one that will appeal to fans both old and new.

Need even more Fear Effect in your life? Good news! Sushee also has the green light to remake the first title, which is expected to drop sometime later this year. For now, Fear Effect Sedna will be available on March 6th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.