Cristiano Ronaldo Revealed as FIFA 19’s Cover Star

Electronic Arts — commonly referred to as EA — has revealed the cover star of FIFA 19, and once again it’s the Portuguese and Real Madrid phenom, Cristiano Ronaldo.

While EA opted to go with one of the world’s best and most recognizable players won’t surprise anyone, the fact they opted to do so with him wearing a Real Madrid jersey is perhaps a bit risky.

Since Real Madrid’s Champions League triumph over Liverpool last month, the star’s return to Santiago Bernabéu come August has been shrouded in doubt since his own comments, the departure of head coach Zinedine Zidane, and the fact he’s now 33 and perhaps due a huge transfer to either China, the MLS, PSG, or Manchester United.

Yet, while Ronaldo’s future remains uncertain, EA have opted to spend their marketing resources on him wearing the famous white jersey.

Be the first to see the #FIFA19 reveal. Set a reminder and tune in on June 9th 👉 https://t.co/sERArjXuuo pic.twitter.com/vZwO2ppPls — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) June 7, 2018

Fans reactions have been, let’s say mixed. Many were calling for Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah to be the man on the cover following his explosive season at the English club. Meanwhile, there’s never any shortage of faithful Messi followers who believe the Barcelona player should be the cover of every game ever.

Don’t tell me ronaldo is the cover star again 🙄 — Jordy (@MONST3RxFLAMEZ) June 7, 2018

Make Salah the cover of the game. — – (@AnfieldRd96) June 7, 2018

Same game but the corner flags wave a bit more pic.twitter.com/MoUArlsOXW — George Clarke (@Clarkie_Tweets) June 7, 2018

Ronaldo cover athlete again 💉💉💉 pic.twitter.com/DIf6pHCkZJ — Alisson2Anfield (@Acwe6) June 7, 2018

Back in April we reported on an extensive survey that polled FIFA fans on who they wanted the cover star to be. Salah captured over 74 percent of the vote, while Ronaldo came in third with a mere seven percent (behind Messi who had 9 percent). The survey was far from exhaustive or definitive, but it seems EA opted to not go with the fan’s choice, but rather the player with the bigger marketing power.

FIFA 19 is expected to release sometime this September via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Expect more details and media tomorrow during EA’s E3 presser.