Some ‘FIFA 19’ Players Think Pace Is Broken In The Game

In previous installments of FIFA — especially the most recent entries — pace has been at the heart of community debate and drama.

Over the years, electrifying pace in the game has become more and more dominant in the meta, leaving many believing that EA needed to nullify the effectiveness of speed in FIFA 19 to slow things down and encourage more realistic attacking play. And they listened, but some are saying they over corrected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

FIFA 19 isn’t out until this Friday, September 28, however, members of EA Access and all that hooplah have been playing since earlier this week, and thus have been generating the first community impressions.

Fan reception towards the game so far seems mostly positive, and I’d say, more positive than the early feedback on FIFA 18. However, there has been a portion of the community upset over the corrections made to pace, and just how much EA negated the effectiveness of a Leroy Sane bursting through a back-line at top speed.

According to this portion of FIFA fans, pace differences aren’t represented enough. For example, the pace difference between John Terry and Kylian Mbappe isn’t realistic and in moment-to-moment gameplay, hardly noticeable, particularly when both players are on the ball.

I’ve played probably a dozen hours of FIFA 19 so far, and I have to say, I haven’t really noticed the issue, but I’m a slow build-up player so I likely wouldn’t. However, a couple new videos from RobTGF show just how ineffective pace is right now when players are on the ball.

How is this possible. Zaha is faster than dier by barely anything despite having 24 more pace stat. pic.twitter.com/hWITwP0i08 — Rob (@RobTGF__) September 22, 2018

Thought this was interesting. I am self consious about my voice and have never uploaded a vid with myself on it before so thats why im a bit shaky. This is not an agenda against EA either i love fifa but just an interesting point. Please leave thoughts and opinions below. pic.twitter.com/HIDXemL8Ew — Rob (@RobTGF__) September 22, 2018

As you can see, the videos make a pretty compelling case for why EA needs to address pace in a patch, however, at the end of the day, there’s no outcome where everyone — with their variety of playstyles — is happy. And for now, I’ll personally take a slower paced FIFA after years of fast-paced FIFA games.

FIFA 19 is poised to release on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and last-gen systems on September 28.