FIFA 20 Full Soundtrack Revealed

Electronic Arts has revealed the full soundtrack for FIFA 20 ahead of the football/soccer sim’s release later this month on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Ninendo Switch. And it’s an absolutely massive tracklist, partially thanks to there being two separate playlists this year. More specifically, EA has divided up the playlists across the menu and the new Volta mode. This means there’s a playlist specific to the menu. This is the normal FIFA playlist. And there’s also a playlist specifically for the Volta mode, which is a brand-new and robust FIFA Street-esq mode that looks quite promising.

Unfortunately, I think this is one of the weakest FIFA soundtracks in years. Of course, music is very subjective, so you may completely disagree. Anyway, below you can check out the two playlists:

Regular Menu Playlist:

Another Sky – The Cracks

Apre – Come Down

BJ The Chicago Kid – Feel The Vibe (ft. Anderson .Paak)

Buscabulla – Vamono

Cautious Clay – Erase

Child of the Parish – Before The Moment’s Gone

Colouring – Oh My God!

Danay Suarez – La Razon Del Equilibrio

Dennis Lloyd – Wild West

Dominic Fike – Phone Numbers

Everyone You Know – She Don’t Dance

Fieh – Glu

Flume – Rushing Back (ft. Vera Blue)

Foals – The Runner

Friedberg – Go Wild

GoldLink – Zulu Screams (ft. Maleek Berry & Bibi Bourelly)

Half-Alive – Runaway

Hot Chip – Positive

Jai Paul – He

Janice – Hearts Will Bleed

JB Scofield – Stretch It

Jevon – Lil Ze

Judah The Lion – Why Did You Run?

Jyellowl – Ozone

Kamakaze x Massappeals – Last Night (ft. Morgan Munroe)

Kojey Radical – Where Do I Begin

Loyle Carner – Angel (ft. Tom Misch)

Major Lazer – Que Calor (ft. J Balvin & El Alfa)

Masego – Big Girls

Milky Chance – Fado

MNDR – Save Me

Obongjayer – Frens

P Money – Where & When (ft. Giggs)

Pixx – Funsize

Rosalia & Ozuna – Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi

Sampa The Great – OMG

Skepta – Same Old Story

Sofi Tukker – Swing

Sofi Tukker – Swing

The Knocks & Kah-Lo – Awa Ni

The S.L.P – Favourites (ft. Little Simz)

Tierra Whack – Unemployed

Ttrruuces – I’m Alive

VOLTA Playlist:

24KGoldn – Workin’

Aaron Aye – Roots

Alison Wonderland x Blessus – Here 4 U

Anderson .Paak – Bubblin

Baaeur – 3am (ft. AJ Tracey & Jae Stephens)

Bearson – Pink Medicine

Benny Benassi – Back To The Pump

Birdman & Juvenile – Broke

Cheat Codes – Be The One (with Kaskade)

Chris Lake x Anna Lunoe – Stomper

CMD/CTRL – Machinist

D Double E – Dem Man Dere

Daddy’s Groove & Cryogenix – Blackout

Deorro – Bomba

Disclosure ft. Jessie Ware – Confess To Me

Don Diablo – People Say (ft. Paije)

Don Eketron – Guerreia (ft. Gato Misteriosa)

Don Elektron – Break The Discoteka

Everyone You Know – She Don’t Dance

Flume and Hwls – High Beams (ft. Slowthai)

Footsie – Music Money (ft. D Double E & Jammer)

Footsie x Takjacob – Running Man

Heavy Baile + Ruxell – Calorzao

Hoodboi – Tunnel Vision (ft. Jerry Folk)

Hoodboi – Glide (ft. Tkay Maidza)

Ivan Ooze – Way Past Them

JB Scofield – Stretch It

Jevon – Lil Ze

Jorja Smith x Preditah – On My Mind (Preditah VIP Mix)

Jyellowl – Ozone

Kamakaze x Massappeals – Last Night (ft. Morgan Munroe)

Kaskade – Mia To Las

Kaskade – Mia To Las Leo Justis – Pros Amigos (ft. MC Tchelinho)

Leo Justi – Diam Riddim

Leo Justi – Vira a Cara

Leo Justi & Brazzabella – Proximo Riddim

LightSkinKeisha – Hey LightSkin (ft. Yella Beezy)

Louis The Child – Interstellar

Louis The Child – Space Jam

Louis The Child – Breaking News (with Raye)

Luna Shadows – Waves (Hex Cougar Remix)

Major Lazer – Que Calor (ft. J Balvin & El Alfa)

Megan Thee Stallion – Money Good

Mura Masa & Octavian – Move Me

Mura Masa & Bonzai – What If I Go?

Myles Parish – Drop It (Donde Quieras)

NSG ft. NOT3S – Pushing Up

Ohana Bam – Make Way For The King

P Money – Where & When (ft. Giggs)

P-Lo – Type Beat

Ruxell – Yo Quiero Beber (ft. Young Ash)

Ruxell – Zona Oeste

Sam Spiegel & Tropkillaz – Perfect (ft. Bia & MC Pikachu)

San Holo – Raw

Skepta – Same Old Story

Skizzy Mars – No Advice

Skizzy Mars – Take It Back

Slowthai, Mura Masa – Doorman

Suzi Wu – Highway

Swizz Beatz ft. Giggs – Come Again

Tagua Tagua – Peixe Voador

Tokimonsta – The Force (ft. Kool Keith)

Travis Thompson – I Wish

Trillary Banks – Get The Strap

Whethan – Love Gang (ft. Charli XCX)

Wolfgang Gartner – Anaconda

Wost – Toma (ft. OCM)

Yizzy – Hustle Hard

Zdot ft. Wiley – Coasting

Zeds Dead x Jauz – Lights Go Down

FIFA 20 is set to release on September 27 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news media, and information on it, click here.