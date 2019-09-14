FIFA 20 Full Soundtrack Revealed

Electronic Arts has revealed the full soundtrack for FIFA 20 ahead of the football/soccer sim’s release later this month on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Ninendo Switch. And it’s an absolutely massive tracklist, partially thanks to there being two separate playlists this year. More specifically, EA has divided up the playlists across the menu and the new Volta mode. This means there’s a playlist specific to the menu. This is the normal FIFA playlist. And there’s also a playlist specifically for the Volta mode, which is a brand-new and robust FIFA Street-esq mode that looks quite promising.
Unfortunately, I think this is one of the weakest FIFA soundtracks in years. Of course, music is very subjective, so you may completely disagree. Anyway, below you can check out the two playlists:
Regular Menu Playlist:
- Another Sky – The Cracks
- Apre – Come Down
- BJ The Chicago Kid – Feel The Vibe (ft. Anderson .Paak)
- Buscabulla – Vamono
- Cautious Clay – Erase
- Child of the Parish – Before The Moment’s Gone
- Colouring – Oh My God!
- Danay Suarez – La Razon Del Equilibrio
- Dennis Lloyd – Wild West
- Dominic Fike – Phone Numbers
- Everyone You Know – She Don’t Dance
- Fieh – Glu
- Flume – Rushing Back (ft. Vera Blue)
- Foals – The Runner
- Friedberg – Go Wild
- GoldLink – Zulu Screams (ft. Maleek Berry & Bibi Bourelly)
- Half-Alive – Runaway
- Hot Chip – Positive
- Jai Paul – He
- Janice – Hearts Will Bleed
- JB Scofield – Stretch It
- Jevon – Lil Ze
- Judah The Lion – Why Did You Run?
- Jyellowl – Ozone
- Kamakaze x Massappeals – Last Night (ft. Morgan Munroe)
- Kojey Radical – Where Do I Begin
- Loyle Carner – Angel (ft. Tom Misch)
- Major Lazer – Que Calor (ft. J Balvin & El Alfa)
- Masego – Big Girls
- Milky Chance – Fado
- MNDR – Save Me
- Obongjayer – Frens
- P Money – Where & When (ft. Giggs)
- Pixx – Funsize
- Rosalia & Ozuna – Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi
- Sampa The Great – OMG
- Skepta – Same Old Story
Sofi Tukker – Swing
- Suzi Wu – Highway
- The Knocks & Kah-Lo – Awa Ni
- The S.L.P – Favourites (ft. Little Simz)
- Tierra Whack – Unemployed
- Ttrruuces – I’m Alive
VOLTA Playlist:
- 24KGoldn – Workin’
- Aaron Aye – Roots
- Alison Wonderland x Blessus – Here 4 U
- Anderson .Paak – Bubblin
- Baaeur – 3am (ft. AJ Tracey & Jae Stephens)
- Bearson – Pink Medicine
- Benny Benassi – Back To The Pump
- Birdman & Juvenile – Broke
- Cheat Codes – Be The One (with Kaskade)
- Chris Lake x Anna Lunoe – Stomper
- CMD/CTRL – Machinist
- D Double E – Dem Man Dere
- Daddy’s Groove & Cryogenix – Blackout
- Deorro – Bomba
- Disclosure ft. Jessie Ware – Confess To Me
- Don Diablo – People Say (ft. Paije)
- Don Eketron – Guerreia (ft. Gato Misteriosa)
- Don Elektron – Break The Discoteka
- Everyone You Know – She Don’t Dance
- Flume and Hwls – High Beams (ft. Slowthai)
- Footsie – Music Money (ft. D Double E & Jammer)
- Footsie x Takjacob – Running Man
- Heavy Baile + Ruxell – Calorzao
- Hoodboi – Tunnel Vision (ft. Jerry Folk)
- Hoodboi – Glide (ft. Tkay Maidza)
- Ivan Ooze – Way Past Them
- JB Scofield – Stretch It
- Jevon – Lil Ze
- Jorja Smith x Preditah – On My Mind (Preditah VIP Mix)
- Jyellowl – Ozone
- Kamakaze x Massappeals – Last Night (ft. Morgan Munroe)
Kaskade – Mia To Las
- Leo Justis – Pros Amigos (ft. MC Tchelinho)
- Leo Justi – Diam Riddim
- Leo Justi – Vira a Cara
- Leo Justi & Brazzabella – Proximo Riddim
- LightSkinKeisha – Hey LightSkin (ft. Yella Beezy)
- Louis The Child – Interstellar
- Louis The Child – Space Jam
- Louis The Child – Breaking News (with Raye)
- Luna Shadows – Waves (Hex Cougar Remix)
- Major Lazer – Que Calor (ft. J Balvin & El Alfa)
- Megan Thee Stallion – Money Good
- Mura Masa & Octavian – Move Me
- Mura Masa & Bonzai – What If I Go?
- Myles Parish – Drop It (Donde Quieras)
- NSG ft. NOT3S – Pushing Up
- Ohana Bam – Make Way For The King
- P Money – Where & When (ft. Giggs)
- P-Lo – Type Beat
- Ruxell – Yo Quiero Beber (ft. Young Ash)
- Ruxell – Zona Oeste
- Sam Spiegel & Tropkillaz – Perfect (ft. Bia & MC Pikachu)
- San Holo – Raw
- Skepta – Same Old Story
- Skizzy Mars – No Advice
- Skizzy Mars – Take It Back
- Slowthai, Mura Masa – Doorman
- Suzi Wu – Highway
- Swizz Beatz ft. Giggs – Come Again
- Tagua Tagua – Peixe Voador
- Tokimonsta – The Force (ft. Kool Keith)
- Travis Thompson – I Wish
- Trillary Banks – Get The Strap
- Whethan – Love Gang (ft. Charli XCX)
- Wolfgang Gartner – Anaconda
- Wost – Toma (ft. OCM)
- Yizzy – Hustle Hard
- Zdot ft. Wiley – Coasting
- Zeds Dead x Jauz – Lights Go Down
FIFA 20 is set to release on September 27 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news media, and information on it, click here.