FIFA 21 Ratings: Top 100 Players Revealed

EA has revealed FIFA 21's player ratings, giving PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch players an idea on who they will want to use whether playing Ultimate Team or Career Mode. And like every year, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are at the top, despite the fact that Robert Lewandowski is currently the best player in the world.

Of course, like every year, the rating reveals has sparked debate among not just FIFA fans, but fans of the sport in general. For example, why isn't Aubameyang in the top ten players in the premier league? Why isn't Andrew Robertson higher rated than Trent Alexander-Arnold? And why is the Bayern Munich's team still largely and criminally underrated?

That said, below you can check out the full top 100:

Lionel Messi (93) Cristiano Ronaldo (92) Robert Lewandowski (91) Kevin De Bruyne (91) Neymar (91) Jan Oblak (91) Virgil van Dijk (90) Kylian Mbappe (90) Mo Salah (90) Sadio Mane (90) Marc Andre Ter Stegen (90) Alisson (90) Sergio Ramos (89) Manuel Neuer (89) Sergio Aguero (89) Karim Benzema (89) Casemiro (89) Thibaut Courtois (89) Joshua Kimmich (88) Toni Kroos (88) Eden Hazard (88) Raheem Sterling (88) Samir Handanović (88) Kalidou Koulibaly (88) Harry Kane (88) Ederson (88) Paulo Dybala (88) N'Golo Kante (88) Trent Alexander-Arnold (87) Giorgio Chiellini (87) Hugo Lloris (87) Luis Suarez (87) Luka Modric (87) Angel Di Maria (87) Wojciech Szczęsny (87) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (87) Sergio Busquets (87) Ciro Immobile (87) Keylor Navas (87) Antoine Griezmann (87) Son-Heung-Min (87) Roberto Firmino (87) Fabinho (87) Jadon Sancho (87) Aymeric Laporte (87) Andrew Robertson (87) Bernardo Silva (87) Bruno Fernandes (87) Alejandro Gomez (86) Gerard Pique (86) Yann Sommer (86) David Silva (86) Mats Hummels (86) Jordan Henderson (86) Jordi Alba (86) Thomas Muller (86) David de Gea (86) Paul Pogba (86) Marco Verratti (86) Raphael Varane (86) Dani Carvajal (86) Jamie Vardy (86) Thiago Silva (85) Dries Mertens (85) Miralem Pjanic (85) Gini Wijnaldum (85) Diego Godin (85) Toby Alderweireld (85) Leonardo Bonucci (85) Péter Gulacsi (85) Marco Reus (85) Kyle Walker (85) Thiago (85) Dani Parejo (85) Christian Eriksen (85) Alex Sandro (85) Romelu Lukaku (85) Bernd Leno (85) Koke (85) Lorenzo Insigne (85) Luis Alberto (85) Mauro Icardi (85) Memphis Depay (85) Riyad Mahrez (85) Serge Gnabry (85) Marquinhos (85) Hakim Ziyech (85) Ricardo Pereira (85) Timo Werner (85) Clement Lenglet (85) Leroy Sane (85) Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85) Frenkie De Jong (85) Gianluigi Donnarumma (85) Marcus Rashford (85) Rodri (85) Milan Skriniar (85) Matthijs de Ligt (85) Kai Havertz (85) Erling Haaland (84)

FIFA 21 is set to release worldwide on October 9 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It's also slated to come to PS5 and Xbox Series X sometime this November.