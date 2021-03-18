FIFA 21 Update #12 Live on Console, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Several days ago, EA released a new FIFA 21 update on PC. Today, that update released on console, or in other words, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Dubbed Title Update #12, the update doesn't make any gameplay changes or adjustments, but rather makes tweaks and improvements to Career Mode, Ultimate Team, and VOLTA. Meanwhile, in addition to this, five new Starheads have been added and an audio issue plaguing the PS5 version of the game has also been patched.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if the update requires a console-sided downloaded. If it does, it should be a fairly quick download as the file size shouldn't be too big considering how light the patch notes are compared to previous updates.

Below, you can check out the update's full patch notes, courtesy of EA:

FIFA Ultimate Team

When accessing Transfer Targets through the Transfer Market and using the Compare Price function on a Player Item in Transfer Targets, Player Items did not always display correctly.

During Co-Op matches, the Captain’s Club name was not visible across stadium banners to the invited player.

A potential stability issue could occur when using Compare Price on a Transfer Target Player Item.

[Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC only] The Seasoned To Perfection Achievement did not count as completed when its requirements were met.

[PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 only] The Seasoned To Perfection Trophy did not count as completed when its requirements were met.

Career Mode

When using the Quick Sim option for a Training Day, player Fitness and Match Sharpness was unaffected.

The Replace 3 Players From The Team Board Objective did not track as completed when its requirements were met.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Updated a typo found on the message that displays when discarding Items.

Addressed a potential stability issue that could occur when viewing the Skill Tree.

General, Audio, and Visual

Added 5 new Starheads. Stay tuned to the EA SPORTS FIFA Tracker to learn when these Starheads will become active.

Updated some kits and boots.

[PlayStation 5 only] Game audio did not always play correctly when 3D Audio was being used.

FIFA 21 is available via the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.