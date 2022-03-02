FIFA 22 To Remove Russian National Team and Clubs From Game

EA Sports is removing Russia’s National Team and Russian Clubs from FIFA 22. This announcement comes after numerous entertainment entities have moved to support Ukraine after Russia’s invasion of the country. EA Sports has complied with calls from officials to take action against Russia and Belarus in the wake of this violence of recent weeks. It seems as thought the FIFA publisher also felt some duty to their community who was wondering what action they would take in the wake of the invasion. On Twitter, EA Sports made a post to inform players about the decision. A bunch of different entities have made similar statement or gestures in recent weeks. The developer will let fans know when the final details go into effect.

“EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukranian people and like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine,” they wrote. “In line with our partners at FIFA and UEFA, EA Sports has initiated processes to remove the Russian National Team and all Russian Clubs from EA Sports FIFA products including: FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile and FIFA Online. We’re also actively evaluating related changes to other areas of our games. We will keep out communities up to date on any actions taken, and thank players for their patience as we work through these updates.”

Previously, Mykhalio Fedorov, the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine issued a statement asking PlayStation, Xbox, and other game companies to take action.

“To all game development companies and esports platforms,” read the document. “The Russian Federation has carried out a deceptive and outrageous military attack on my country! Just imagine, in 2022, cruise missiles attack residential neighborhoods, kindergartens and hospitals in the heart of Europe. The armed forces and citizens are defending Ukraine till the end! The whole world is repelling the aggressor through the imposition of sanctions – the enemy must suffer significant losses. But we need your support – in 2022, modern technology is perhaps the best answer to the tanks, multiple rocket launchers (hrad), and missiles.”

“I am sure that you will not only hear, but also do everything possible to protect Ukraine, Europe and, finally, the entire democratic world from bloody authoritarian aggression – and I appeal to temporarily block all Russian and Belorussian accounts, temporarily stop the participation of Russian and Belorussian teams and gamers in all international esports events and cancel all international events holding on the territory of Russia and Belarus,” he continued. “We are sure that such actions will motivate the citizens of Russia to proactively stop the disgraceful military aggression.”

