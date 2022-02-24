New FIFA 22 Update Is For Chelsea Fans Only

pdateA new FIFA 22 update is live on PC and expected to come to PlayStation and Xbox consoles soon. Alongside the release of the update, EA has gone ahead and released the patch notes, which reveal that the update has a singular purpose involving Stamford Bridge, the stadium of Chelsea FC, the current champions of Europe, and the world following its recent Champions League and Club World Cup, triumphs.

While we know what the update does, we don’t know how big the file size of the update is. That said, considering the update only makes one very minor change, it’s safe to assume the file size is tiny. That said, for now, we can’t confirm this.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the complete and official patch notes, courtesy of EA:

Patch Notes For February 23 Update

Nighttime matches played in the Stamford Bridge stadium did not display correctly.

Like every update, there’s the chance that this one does more than what the patch notes convey. If any additional information about the update surfaces as players get their hands on the game with the update installment, we will update the story accordingly. That said, don’t anticipate this happening, as this does seem to be nothing more than a very quick fix for an issue plaguing the game.

FIFA 22 is available via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

“The FIFA franchise moves fully into the realm of next-gen console gaming with FIFA 22,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Yes, last year’s edition ended up getting a release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but the game came out before the consoles and the only real difference was a slight upgrade in graphics and gameplay. FIFA 22 feels like it was made for next-gen consoles and it certainly shows. While there are still some small AI hiccups and frustrating microtransactions leftover from previous years, FIFA 22 is a smoother and better-looking experience than ever before, setting a new visual standard for sports games.”