FIFA 23 Releases Ted Lasso Trailer

Ted Lasso is officially coming to FIFA 23 and fans are absolutely loving the surreal image. Earlier this week, both the Apple TV+ show and the game teased an announcement. Now, there's confirmation that Jason Sudekis's manager will be available to use as your own in Career mode and other parts f the game. TV fans from all over have tracked the journey over at AFC Richmond and will likely pick up the title for the chance to play with their favorite characters from the series. All the familiar faces will be present, even Roy Kent! It's a wild swing from EA, but one that seems poised to deliver dividends as the most popular football drama on television teams with the premiere game featuring the sport online. The publisher put out a hype video on social media and YouTube for fans that want to see it to believe it. Check out the clip for yourself right here.

Here's how EA describes the stunning reveal: "That means Ted Lasso, Coach Beard, and the biggest stars of the AFC Richmond squad including Jamie Tartt, Dani Rojas, Sam Obisanya, Roy Kent, and Isaac McAdoo will all be authentically integrated into FIFA 23, along with Nelson Road–the club's home ground. One of the game's great motivators, you'll be able to select Ted Lasso as your playable manager in Career Mode, or you can manage AFC Richmond by swapping them into the Premier League or any other playable Career Mode league."

Here's how the publisher describes FIFA 23: "Experience unrivalled authenticity in EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 with football's biggest stars and teams. Take to the pitch as 19,000+ players across 700+ teams in more than 100 stadiums and in over 30 leagues, including women's club teams for the first time in EA SPORTS FIFA history. FIFA 23 is the only place you can play on the world's biggest stage in both the men's and women's FIFA World Cup™ tournaments, as well as the iconic UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana, Premier League, Bundesliga, and LaLiga Santander."

"FIFA 23 will include exclusive licences for some of the world's greatest football league competitions including; The EFL (English Football League), Barclays FA WSL, Major League Soccer, and MBS Pro League. It will also include authentic licences for; Division 1 Arkema, Serie BKT, the CSL – Chinese Super League, the Dutch Eredivisie, the Indian Super League, Liga Profesional de Fútbol, Poland's PKO BP Ekstraklasa, and more."

Will you be playing with Ted Lasso's club in FIFA 23? Let us know down in the comments!