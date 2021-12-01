Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker Patch Notes Revealed

Prior to its launch via early access in only a few short days, Square Enix has today revealed the patch notes for Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, which is the latest expansion to the long-running MMO. This forthcoming patch for the game will bring Final Fantasy XIV to version 6.0, and as you might expect, this change will bring a drastic number of alterations to the entirety of the title.

Touched on in great detail by Square Enix, the publisher broke down virtually every new element that Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker and this version 6.0 update will have in store. The company outlined the new regions that players will be able to uncover, the new quests that will be embarked upon, and also revealed some of the larger changes that will be made to the combat system. In addition, Square Enix also annotated these changes and revealed which ones would take effect within Final Fantasy XIV as a whole compared to the tweaks that will only come to those who purchase Endwalker.

While it’s exciting to see Square Enix finally revealing all of these updates for Endwalker, the publisher has also warned players in the past day that launch might not go that smoothly. In a message released just yesterday, Square told fans that they should prepare for servers to be overwhelmed when Endwalker does release. This will likely be the biggest single event that Final Fantasy XIV has ever had, and as such, player totals will be higher than they ever have before. As such, Square has apologized ahead of time if the servers simply cannot handle this extraordinary influx of players at a single time.

In case you weren’t already counting down the seconds until its release, Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker will be arriving on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC next week on December 7. The expansion’s early access release, however, will take part at the end of this week on Friday, December 3.

Are you going to be diving into Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker for yourself when it releases, or are you still trying to catch up on the previous expansions? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

Conversely, if you would like to pour over these patch notes in their entirety, you can head to Square Enix’s website right here to view them.