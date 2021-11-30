Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker Servers Are Expected to Be Very Congested at Launch

One of the biggest releases for the remainder of 2021 is that of Endwalker, which is the latest expansion to Square Enix’s ongoing MMO Final Fantasy XIV. While Endwalker was previously supposed to have released already, Square ended up delaying the expansion by a couple of weeks at the start of November. Now, with its launch coming right around the corner, the publisher has warned fans ahead of time that they should likely expect server issues.

In a new post on the official Final Fantasy XIV website today, Square Enix gave players a heads up about what to expect when Endwalker does finally launch. With so many players looking to dive into the new expansion content at a single time, Square expects that server issues are bound to transpire, leading many to being unable to even log in to their account. “Since the launch of a new expansion is when a large number of players will be playing for extended periods of time, we are expecting far more simultaneous logins compared to usual. Furthermore, following a dramatic increase in the player base in all regions since this summer, we are currently experiencing record numbers of active users, and therefore are expecting a number of logins that is yet to be seen since the launch of FFXIV,” Square told fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/FF_XIV_EN/status/1465666933479526401

Fortunately, Square Enix also revealed that it’s doing a number of things at this point in time to properly prepare for the release of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. “In preparation for these predictions, we optimized our servers ahead of the expansion’s launch in order to increase login caps. On the other hand, due to the ongoing global shortage of semiconductors we have previously mentioned, we were unable to add new Worlds before the release of Endwalker,” the post in question went on to say. “As such, there is a high likelihood of congestion that will result in Worlds reaching maximum login capacity and lengthy wait times when logging in. We would like to apologize for making this sort of announcement at a time when many of you are looking forward to the expansion, as well as for inconveniences that may be caused by congestion.”

As a whole, it’s good to see that Square Enix is getting out in front of this situation as best as it can. Even though some players were surely expecting that servers will be rough at launch for Endwalker, to see Square already expressing that it’s doing everything in its power to ensure that release goes smoothly is a good sign, if nothing else.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is set to finally launch next week on December 7 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. The expansion’s early access period, however, will instead kick off later this week on December 3.