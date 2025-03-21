Final Fantasy 14 Update Features Much-Needed Quality of Life Improvements

Final Fantasy 14‘s next update is a big one. On March 25th, tons of new content will be added to the incredibly popular Square Enix MMORPG. Although it’s always exciting to get new content to play, like brand new Main Scenario quests, arguably more notable in the Seekers of Eternity patch are the quality-of-life improvements being implemented. Some of these have been requested for a while now, and will make the player experience potentially quicker and smoother than ever before.

According to the lengthy Final Fantasy 14 7.2 update patch notes, Seekers of Eternity will introduce a very simple change to its dungeons that is a legitimate game-changer. Before this patch, if a boss encounter defeated all players, it would bring them all back to the start of the dungeon. This meant players would have to run all the way back to the boss, needlessly extending the time a group would spend in a dungeon for no real good reason. Now, this new update will introduce shortcut warps near the boss area’s entrance if players die mid-fight against the boss.

The patch notes state that this feature will be implemented to any dungeon before patch 7.0. Since Final Fantasy 14‘s 7.0 update added this quality-of-life feature to the newly introduced dungeons when the patch was implemented, this should mean that all dungeons should have this highly requested feature.

More notable changes pertain to movement in Final Fantasy 14. Now, when the Sprint action is used, it will grant a Jog status effect for an unlimited amount of time. It can be deactivated manually and will expire when pulled into combat. Additionally, mounts can now be summoned while moving. Believe it or not, players had to stop moving to summon their mount. All these changes should make traversing the world much smoother and potentially quicker, even if just a bit.

In terms of playable content, a brand-new main scenario will be added with the new Final Fantasy 14 update. The new quest line begins with the quest “A Glimmer of the Past” which can be found in The Backroom by talking to Krile. It is meant for players who have hit level 100, and requires players to complete the main scenario quest “Crossroads.” In total, the new main scenario spans eight quests.

There are also new Chronicles of a New Era quests added with Seekers of Eternity. This new line of quests begins with “Souls under Siege” which can be found in the zone Solution Nine by talking to Yaana. Like the new main scenario, it’s recommended for players that have reached level 100, and requires players to finish the Chronicles of a New Era quest “The Neoteric Witch.” This new set of quests spans six quests.

Final Fantasy 14 update 7.2 makes some really big changes overall and will surely excite players when it comes out on March 25. Included with all the above content are also numerous graphical updates, and a plethora of adjustments to its battle system. Anyone interested in seeing everything Square Enix has implemented with the new update should check out the entire patch notes here.

Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail is available for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S right now.