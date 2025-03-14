Final Fantasy XIV Reveals Early Patch Notes & Trailer for Seekers of Eternity Update

Today, Final Fantasy XIV finally confirmed the exact release date for the 7.2 update, which will arrive on March 25th. Along with confirming the release date, the Final Fantasy XIV team confirmed some of the exciting new content headed to the online game with the Seekers of Eternity update. This includes a brand-new teaser trailer showing off some of what’s to come, plus early patch notes breaking down some of the highlights for this month’s big update.

Patch 7.2 for Final Fantasy XIV will bring in new story content, including new main scenario quests. Along with new quests, players will have new challenges to take on, including The Arcadion: Cruiserweight Division and a new Cosmic Exploration quest to improve your tools. We’re also getting a new dungeon called The Underkeep, a Recollection trial, and a Hells’ Kier unreal trial. Basically, this free update to Final Fantasy XIV online will bring a ton of new adventures for players to enjoy, adding new things to do alongside new crafting recipes, mounts, and more.

With so much new content coming, many think that FFXIV Patch 7.2 is poised to be the biggest update to the game since the release of the Stormblood DLC. That said, not all of the new content will drop right on March 25th, with some future additions planned to roll out over time. Even so, this influx of new quests and areas to explore has many players excited to dive back into the game later this month.

For a preview of what’s to come with this latest update to Final Fantasy XIV, take a look at the full patch notes preview shared by Square Enix.

New to Patch 7.2

Main Scenario – Seekers of Eternity

Raid Dungeon – The Arcadion: Cruiserweight Division

Cosmic Exploration and New Tool Enhancement Quests – Cosmic Tools

The Occult Crescent

New Dungeon – The Underkeep

New Trial – Recollection

New Unreal Trial – Hells’ Kier (Unreal)

New Weapon Enhancement Quests – Phantom Weapons

Allied Society Quests – Mamool Ja

Inconceivably Further Hildibrand Adventures

Allagan Tomestones of Mathematics

New Crafting Recipes

New Mounts, Minions, and Emotes

New Cornservant Quest

Additional Duty Support

PvP Updates

This is just a sample of the new content to come with the next major update, as the patch notes include an “and more!” addendum. The notes also specify that not all of this new content will arrive with the initial 7.2 patch. Some updates will come with later patches, though Square Enix hasn’t yet specified exactly what is coming day one versus what will arrive down the road. Most likely, this info will be clarified as we approach the patch launch date of March 25th.

Are you excited to see so much new content coming with the next Final Fantasy XIV patch? Let us know what you’re looking forward to in the comments below!