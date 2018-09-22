Final Fantasy 15 DLC Is a “Brand New Story”

The journey found in the latest Final Fantasy title is an expansive one, and with so much additional post-launch content – it’s the game that keeps on giving. Now Final Fantasy XV players are getting even more to enjoy and according to the game’s director – it’s a brand new story altogether.

Gaming journalist Jeremy Parish recently sat down with the Final Fantasy XV director for Polygon to discuss the journey ahead. Hajime Tabata had a lot to say about what’s next for the open-world adventure, including the upcoming DLC episodes that were confirmed earlier this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Director promised that this next step in the narrative will be entirely new and just what fans have been craving, “There’s still this kind of connection between us and the users. So why not try and create something new based on that need? That’s what we want to do with the next DLCs: create an active relationship with the users. We want to thoroughly secure the story in places where people think there are some pieces missing in the puzzle — we want to alleviate those issues.”

He added, “At the same time, we want to build something new with the users, create a different sort of possibility with the direction that the story of Final Fantasy XV could head. That’s something that’s going to be new, and it’s going to be pretty exciting to make. The next DLC will be a brand new story. Last year’s DLC was already initially planned from the main game. [Episodes] Ignis, Gladiolus, and all that — that was Season One. This will kind of be like moving into a Season Two.”

With all of the previous updates since the game’s initial launch, including single-player character customization, Final Fantasy XV has been an ever evolving story that continues to give players a unique take on a brand new story.

To learn more about the Final Fantasy XV adventure for Noctis and his merry group of boy bander friends:

“In a matter of days, the Kingdom of Lucis is to sign an armistice, ending a long and bitter conflict with Niflheim. Ahead of the ceremony, Prince Noctis, heir to the Lucian throne, sets forth from his homeland to formalize the union of states through his marriage to the Lady Lunafreya of the imperial province of Tenebrae. The offer of peace, however, is no more than a ruse to lower the Lucian shield, and the imperial army takes the crown city and its sacred crystal in one fell swoop. En route to his destination, Noctis is shocked to learn that he, his father the king, and his betrothed are believed dead. Overnight, the dream of peace has faded into a distant memory. His world crumbling around him, Noctis has naught but his resolve and his loyal companions to see him through the trials to come.”