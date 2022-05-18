Final Fantasy 15 Hits Major Sales Milestone

✖

Final Fantasy XV has hit a major sales milestone recently, roughly six years after its initial release. It's no secret that Final Fantasy is one of the most dominant Japanese games out there and has only grown with time. Not only are many of its entries held as gaming classics, but the new era of Final Fantasy has sought to attract a new generation of fans by adopting real-time combat instead of the traditional turn-based gameplay. This change was made in Final Fantasy XV which led to rave reviews and tons of copies sold. Although the game had its problems and was criticized for feeling like its story was unfinished, leading to all kinds of post-launch changes, it's still something that continues to be a success.

Square Enix confirmed today that Final Fantasy XV has sold over 10 million copies to date, which is pretty impressive. Given the game's title hold a rather intimidating number for those who may be unfamiliar with the series, the fact it was able to wrangle in this many players isn't insignificant. By comparison, Final Fantasy VII Remake has sold 5 million copies following its launch in early 2020. That game has been exclusive to PlayStation consoles and PC and has still managed to put up numbers that most games would love to achieve. Both Final Fantasy titles seem to have been successful in attracting a healthy mainstream audience, which should bode well for future titles.

As of right now, no one knows when Final Fantasy XVI will release, but it's already confirmed to be exclusive to PlayStation 5 and PC. We also don't know when the second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake will release, but one has to imagine an announcement for the game is coming sooner rather than later. At the moment, fans are chomping at the bit for more information, but it seems they'll have to be patient for the time being.

