Final Fantasy Reportedly Returning to Turn-Based After Clair Obscur’s Succcess

While the Final Fantasy series started as turn-based RPGs, they have leaned into the action RPG genre with the most recent entries. However, a new report indicates that may be changing. Square Enix was publicly not happy with the sales of Final Fantasy 16 and after the success of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the studio seems to be eager to capitalize on this. What this means for fans is that a new Final Fantasy game may finally return to being turn-based.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 proved there is still a market and desire for turn-based RPGs. According to an insider, one investor expressed their desire for the Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy series to once again try a turn-based RPG. Square Enix’s reply suggests they are aware of Sandfall Interactive’s success and plan to deliver command-based RPGs.

Square Enix reportedly say they are aware of Expedition 33 and that they value turn-based RPGs!



At the Square Enix shareholders meeting one investor said they would like the new Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy games to be turn-based and highlighted Expedition 33's success

While Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth proved there is an audience for action RPG Final Fantasy titles, Final Fantasy 16 lacked this same success. Granted, nostalgia also played a big role in the Final Fantasy 7 remakes’ popularity. Still, Square Enix has proved it’s willing to shift, and a new turn-based Final Fantasy may be next.

This could be an entirely new game, or it may indicate a turn-based remake of Final Fantasy 9. This game has long been rumored to be in production, but Square Enix has been quiet on this front. Additionally, with Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles launching soon, it may further influence Square Enix’s decision based on how it performs.

A return to Square Enix’s golden age of turn-based RPGs would be ideal. After all, Final Fantasy 6, Final Fantasy 7, Final Fantasy 8, Final Fantasy 9, and Final Fantasy 10 are considered some of the best in the series and the entire RPG genre. Square Enix could recapture this glory with Final Fantasy 17 by learning from Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and its history.