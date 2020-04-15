Watch Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s Aerith Actress Hear Herself For the First Time

The video game industry is filled with passionate people. It might be easy for fans to forget sometimes, but the people working to create these games are typically fans themselves. This very much seems to be the case for voice actress Briana White. In addition to being an actress, White is also a streamer, and she captured a particularly notable moment on her stream when she heard herself as Aerith Gainsborough in Square Enix‘s Final Fantasy VII Remake for the very first time. White was moved to tears over the moment, as Aerith makes her grand entrance while meeting Cloud Strife.

Of course, White’s reaction is perfectly understandable. It had to have been a surreal experience to hear her own voice in the game, particularly since Aerith is one of the most beloved characters in the history of video games. It certainly can’t hurt that Final Fantasy VII Remake has already come to mean a lot to fans around the world. Since the original game’s release in 1997, players have fallen in love with the character, inspiring a plethora of merchandise, fan art, and more. It’s impossible to imagine what it must mean to White to be able to bring that character to life for an entirely new generation of fans!

For those that haven’t had the chance to start the game just yet, or those that have yet to encounter Aerith, the video in White’s tweet does contain some minor spoilers.

I was not prepared for this moment. Hearing my voice over work in the finished product for the first time… Pure magic.

(light spoiler warning) #FF7R pic.twitter.com/ECelqkicqQ — TheStrangeRebel (@TheStrangeRebel) April 14, 2020

Of course, it’s entirely possible that seeing Aerith again just might cause a lot of other players to show similar emotions, as well. Aerith’s fate in the original game still ranks as one of the most memorable scenes in Final Fantasy VII, so just seeing the character alive and well has been emotional for many players. Fortunately, newcomers to the Remake will not see that scene play out again, just yet. For some, Aerith’s fate could definitely mean more tears, in the future!

Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently available as a timed exclusive for the PlayStation 4.

