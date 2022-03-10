Square Enix Reveals Incredible Final Fantasy 7 Alarm Clock

Over the years, Final Fantasy VII fans have been treated to a lot of cool merchandise based on the game, but the latest piece from Square Enix just might be one of the best ever. Today, the company revealed an alarm clock based on Cloud Strife’s iconic Buster Sword! While the design alone is a selling point, the clock actually features five different alarm settings, with each based on an iconic track from the game. The color of the Materia and the time change throughout the day, but when an alarm is set, it stays just one color, and that’s tied to the alarm song.

An image of the clock can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Readers interested in pre-ordering the clock can do so at Square Enix’s official store right here.

The iconic Buster Sword from FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is recreated as a digital alarm clock! The clock face and materia can glow various colors, and the alarm plays 5 different songs!



The clock plays the following songs from Final Fantasy VII Remake:

Main Theme of FFVII – Sector 7 Undercity

Let the Battles Begin! – A Merc’s Job

The Airbuster

Aerith’s Theme – Home Again

One-Winged Angel – Rebirth

This year happens to be the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII, which first released on the original PlayStation back in 1997. Final Fantasy VII made the series a household name, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest games ever made. The RPG introduced fans to a number of beloved characters, including Tifa, Barret, and Cloud. Cloud’s Buster Sword might be one of the most recognizable weapons to ever appear in a video game, which makes it a perfect fit for this piece of merchandise.

Unfortunately, the clock is a bit on the expensive side; it’ll set fans back about $200 before taxes and shipping. That’s hardly the most expensive product we’ve seen based on the game, but it might be out of the price range for a lot of other fans. With Square Enix planning to celebrate the game’s anniversary this year, there’s bound to be plenty of other cool products to buy, and they might be a little bit cheaper!

