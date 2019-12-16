Final Fantasy 7 Remake Shares Best Look Yet at New SOLDIER Character

Developer and publisher Square Enix has released a bunch of new art and screenshots from the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake. These range from classic characters in new key art like Tifa to Sephiroth to new renders of characters like President Shinra and Heidegger. But what is most notable, perhaps, is the best look yet at an entirely new character: Roche.

If you’ve been following along with the news about Final Fantasy VII Remake, you’ve probably seen Roche before, though he was not named at the time. He and his bike featured in trailers previously, and now we know that he’s a 3rd Class SOLDIER and something of a rebellious lover of all things fast. It’s unclear how, exactly, he will play into the game, but it sounds like he’ll be a boss or repeat antagonist.

You can check out a new render of Roche below:

Shinra Electric Power Company rules the world of #FinalFantasy VII Remake with the power of Mako. Meet the cutthroat President Shinra, the director of Public Security Heidegger, and introducing 3rd Class SOLDIER Roche. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/Z3sgmBHNcN — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) December 16, 2019

Here’s how Square Enix describes Roche in a new post on its official website:

“This 3-C SOLDIER turned rebel is also known as Speed Demon.

“He loves bikes, speed and anyone who can give him a challenge. His comrades, however, find him annoying – he constantly squeals his rear tire and makes them choke on fumes of burnt rubber.”

Final Fantasy VII Remake is scheduled to launch on March 3, 2020 for PlayStation 4. Its timed exclusivity is set to end on March 3, 2021. It’s currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it’s known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.