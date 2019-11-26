Final Fantasy 7 Remake Director Teases New Bosses

The upcoming remake of the classic role-playing game Final Fantasy VII, which is aptly titled Final Fantasy VII Remake, won’t be an exact recreation of the original game. For starters, it’ll separate the content from the original into distinct chunks, with the first release set to tackle Midgar. But it also sounds like it’s going to add a bunch of content as well — and that includes new bosses.

According to director Tetsuya Nomura, while he’d previously stated that there wouldn’t be any new characters in the remake, that hasn’t turned out to be completely true. While he doesn’t consider them “main” characters, it seems like there will be a number of new ones. In fact, it would appear that these new characters include new bosses, and it even affects how the Midgar section of Final Fantasy VII Remake plays out at the end.

“With regard to new characters, of whom I said during past interviews that there would be ‘none’ – though they aren’t main characters, their numbers ended up growing considerably in the process of creating a rich depiction of Midgar,” Nomura states as part of a recent news post. “When you think of Midgar’s final boss, you probably think of the M.O.T.O.R., but in this game new bosses will appear and add to the excitement of the story even more.”

Final Fantasy VII Remake is scheduled to launch on March 3, 2020 for PlayStation 4. It’s currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it’s known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.