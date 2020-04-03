Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s Massive File Size Will Take Awhile to Download

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is set to continue the trend of massive file sizes. More specifically, the PS4 remake of the upcoming role-playing game classic is poised to demand over 100 GB of your hardrive, which is 1/5th the total hardrive space of standard 500 GB PS4s. Making this download size even worse is the fact that PlayStation has slowed down download speeds on PS4 for the coronavirus pandemic. In other words, if downloading 100 GB takes you awhile to download normally, it’s about to take a whole lot longer.

According to Square Enix — who hasn’t revealed the final download size yet — a big reason why the game is taking up so much space is because it created custom assets for every single part of Midgar, the large city the game is set in. In other words, unlike many games, there won’t be any reused assets in any area of the game, which is impressive, but is making that download very, very meaty.

“Rather than thinking about repurposing standard assets for individual locations, like the Slums or the Shinra Building, we decided to build each location using unique assets to achieve the quality desired for [Final Fantasy 7 Remake],” said Final Fantasy 7 Remake co-director Naoki Hamaguchi while speaking to US Gamer.

As you may know, not many games take up over 100 GBs of hardrive space, but the amount has been increasing. Recent examples include Call of Duty and Red Dead Redemption 2.

The first part of Final Fantasy VII Remake is set to release worldwide on April 7 via the PS4 and the PS4 only. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the remake by clicking right here.

“Final Fantasy VII Remake is a reimagining of the iconic original with unforgettable characters, a mind-blowing story, and epic battles,” reads an official pitch of the game. “The world is under the control of Shinra, a corporation controlling the planet’s life force as mako energy. In the city of Midgar, Cloud Strife, former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary lends his aid to the Avalanche resistance group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him.”