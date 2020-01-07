Final Fantasy 7 Remake Screenshots Spotlight Shinra HQ

The upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake from Square Enix might not be out for another couple months, but the promotional machine for the video game has already kicked into high gear. Take, for example, the recent bevy of official and unofficial information coming out about the game. There’s almost too much out there to individually break down, and Square Enix seems to know it, which is why it’s nice that the company appears content to spotlight small amounts of promotional material at a time, including but not limited to several images of Shinra headquarters within Final Fantasy VII Remake.

The screenshots, which initially made the rounds back in December, specifically showcase several sections of Shinra Electric Power Company’s headquarters. Cloud Strife, the protagonist of the video game, is also prominently present in at least one of them, but he’s not the focus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Up on the upper levels you’ll find the offices of President Shinra and the directors, and a Memorial Floor, where you can learn all about the history of Shinra,” Square Enix said alongside the images. “Alternatively, head to the Visual Entertainment Hall where you can see the latest technology being demonstrated.”

Shinra Electric Power Company’s headquarters is this towering, 70-story skyscraper in the center of Midgar. The latest technology is on display here, and you can also find the offices of President Shinra and the directors. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/TmKaUyR6am — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) January 7, 2020

What do you think of what we’ve seen of the game so far? What are you most excited to learn more about as release looms ever closer for Final Fantasy VII Remake? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Final Fantasy VII Remake is scheduled to launch on March 3rd for PlayStation 4. Its timed exclusivity is set to end on March 3, 2021. It’s currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it’s known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. It would also appear that there will be a demo released for the upcoming video game of some sort in the near future, though nothing has been officially announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.