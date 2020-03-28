Square Enix Says It Can’t Control Final Fantasy 7’s Arrival Date for Retail Copies

Square Enix has again commented on the upcoming release date of the Final Fantasy VII Remake to reaffirm that the game is still releasing on April 10th with one caveat: The company can’t control when retail copies of the game might arrive at players’ doorsteps. A similar statement was previously issued when Square Enix warned that some people might get the game later than others depending on when delivery services brought it to buyers with the latest update saying that’s still true. Square Enix said it “cannot control the date the game may arrive,” but if you ordered the game from Square Enix’s own store, the company’s doing everything it can to make sure the game arrives on the release date.

The latest on Final Fantasy VII was shared through the Square Enix site in an update released on Friday just two weeks before the game releases on April 10th. Square Enix said it’s been taking proactive measures against the likelihood that the coronavirus and the complications that accompany it will affect distribution of the game in Western regions. Just as games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and DOOM Eternal were delayed for some depending on where they bought the game, the retail copies of Final Fantasy VII could similarly be delayed.

“As you will be aware, many countries are limiting entry or closing their national and state borders and restricting the distribution and delivery of non-essential items,” Square Enix said. “Understandably these restrictions are being implemented so that essential items can reach their destination as fast as possible.”

To clarify, the company said it’s not saying Final Fantasy VII orders won’t be dispatched, only that it can’t control when the retail copies of the game will be in players’ hands. Depending on where you ordered the copies from, Square Enix recommended checking in with the retailer to be up to date on the status of your order.

Square Enix closed out its message by saying the company’s doing its best to make sure as many players as possible are able to play Final Fantasy VII when the remake releases on April 10th.

“We are working hard to ensure as many of you as possible can play the game on April 10 and will update further when we have more information,” Square Enix said.