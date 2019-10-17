New Final Fantasy 8 Featurette Offers a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Game’s Creation

Square Enix has released a new behind-the-scenes video that looks back on the creation of Final Fantasy VIII, the eighth entry in the iconic franchise that saw protagonist Squall takes on a time-squashing witch with the help of some friends which share a mysterious connection. That’s a gross oversimplification, but given that Final Fantasy VIII Remastered only recently released, and some folks are likely still playing through for the first time, it’ll have to suffice.

The video featurette includes insight from the likes of Yoshinori Kitase (Final Fantasy VIII Director), Shinji Hashimoto (Final Fantasy VIII Producer), Yusuke Naora (Final Fantasy VIII Art Director), and more. The whole thing clocks in at over 20 minutes, so there’s bound to be something for anyone curious about the game’s development back in the ’90s.

This marks the latest in the “Inside Final Fantasy” series of videos from Square Enix. Previous entries in the series have explored Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy IX, Final Fantasy XII, and more. They’re always an interesting experience, and we’d recommend the entire lot of them if you’ve got the time to do it. If nothing else, maybe bookmark them to come back to later.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Final Fantasy franchise right here.