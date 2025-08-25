Final Fantasy Game Completely Shutting Down in October

A Final Fantasy game is completely shutting down this October, Square Enix has confirmed. The long-running franchise originally developed by Square, before the company merged with Enix, has been around for almost 40 years. And in that time, they’ve made well over two dozen games — recently, with new installments like Final Fantasy XVI and returning games like Final Fantasy 7 Remake — with even more on the way. However, while the past, present, and future are bright for Final Fantasy fans, this hasn’t always been the case.

The 2010s was not the best era for the Final Fantasy franchise. One of the games from this era ended up being forgotten about: Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius. — a free-to-play spin-off made by Alim, a Japanese developer known for making iOS and Android games, and released in 2015. As you may know, this Final Fantasy game ended service in the United States and Europe on October 30, 2024. However, it remained live in Japan. Now, on October 31 of this year, it will cease service entirely.

In a way, ending in Japan is almost fitting for Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. Despite first releasing in 2015, it did not come west until 2016. Unfortunately, while the iOS and Android game has been downloaded over 40 million times, it never really caught incredible fire, even when Square Enix tried crossover content with Just Cause 3. Meanwhile, it was not received that well either, as evident by its 73 score on Metacritic. Suffice to say, it wasn’t surprising when the western version was shut down last year, nor is it surprising now that the Japanese version is being shut down as well.

Square Enix Will Host a Grand Finale Campaign Until Shutdown

Before Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius completely shuts down in October, Square Enix will hold a Grand Finale Campaign to wrap things up for those playing in Japan. Sometime after the game shuts down, the publisher has announced that it will release a Memorial Edition on Apple and Google devices.

“Thank you very much for always playing Final Fantasy Brave Exvius,” writes Square Enix in a statement. “We have decided to end the service as of 12:00 on Friday, October 31, 2025. We sincerely thank all of you who have played with us for such a long time. Until the end, we will be holding the ‘Grand Finale Campaign’ as a token of our gratitude, and after the end, while it will be limited to the Apple/Google versions, we plan to distribute a Memorial Edition. We would be delighted if you could continue to enjoy it until the very last moment.”

It’s unclear what that Memorial Edition will entail, but above all, fans would want a way to continue playing Brave Exvius offline. Did you ever play Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius? If so, let us know if you enjoyed the game or not in the comments below.