Final Fantasy ‘Opus VI’ Available Now

Square Enix has announced a new way for fans to play as their favourite characters from the iconic Final Fantasy series with Opus VI. Opus is the sixth card expansion for the official Final Fantasy Trading Card Game and makes the incredibly addictive tabletop game even more immersive regarding this franchise’s lore.

According to Square Enix:

“The “Opus VI” set features exclusive and original art produced by FINAL FANTASY series veterans Matsuda Toshitaka (FINAL FANTASY II), Ryoma Ito (FINAL FANTASY TACTICS A2 Grimoire of the Rift) and Roberto Ferrari (FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0). Each “Opus VI” Booster Pack features twelve total cards with one premium foil card, bringing players even closer to completing their FINAL FANTASY TRADING CARD GAME collection.”

The complete “Opus VI” set includes:

54 Common cards

36 Rare cards

26 Hero cards

14 Legend cards

130 Premium cards

For those that really dig the Final Fantasy franchise but need a break from the Windows Edition of FFXV and Dissidia, this experience is a nice little breather from the norm. It’s still the characters and lore we love, but a way for fans to further their own experience within a unique narrative.

To learn more about this game, you can check out the official Final Fantasy Trading Card Game website right here. For a little more on how the game plays itself, thanks to BoardGameGeek:

Each player uses their own deck of 50 character cards. Players play character cards by using CP (crystal points).

There are three kinds of character cards:

Forward character card: attackers, blockers and characters with various abilities.

Backup character card: producing CP and/or with various abilities.

Summoned Creature card: one shot ability.

If the player discards a card, they produce 2 CP. If the player taps (dulls) his backup character card, he produces 1 CP.

On their turn, the current player can attack his opponent using his own forward character, and the opponent can block the attacker with their forward character. If the opponent does not block the attacker, one damage is dealt.

When you deal 7 damage to your opponent, you win the game.