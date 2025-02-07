Final Fantasy Rumor Reveals Unexpected Remaster

A new Final Fantasy rumor has surfaced online with word of a new, and unexpected, Final Fantasy remaster. Following the success of the remake of Final Fantasy 7, many fans of the RPG series are expecting Square Enix to remake more Final Fantasy games. However, not every Final Fantasy game is popular enough to warrant a full-blown remake like Final Fantasy 7. Most aren’t, in fact. Meanwhile, other Final Fantasy games aren’t as old and don’t need a remake as much as they need just a remaster. The newly rumored Final Fantasy remaster checks both of these boxes.

While Final Fantasy has been reborn with recent releases — Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and Final Fantasy 16 — there was a period when the long-running and legendary RPG series lost some steam. Between 2010 and 2020, Final Fantasy certainly lost some relevance and prestige. One of the contributors to this was no doubt 2016’s Final Fantasy 15, which was a bit contentious at release, and ultimately underwhelmed many Final Fantasy fans, especially for a numbered release. Despite this, Square Enix apparently has interest in reviving the Final Fantasy game, or at least this is what a new rumor claims.

The new rumor — which comes from Ganker, and should be taken with a grain of salt — claims Square Enix is working on a remaster of the 2016 RPG that will be “all new version of the game,” but that would also heavily reuse assets. To this end, DLC and “other media” would be “rearranged throughout the main campaign.”

The rumor continues by claiming there will be new playable areas and “no comrades stuff or online associated things.” What there will be though is reworked combat that brings the gameplay in line with Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Lastly, the rumor claims the remaster — which is said to be far off — is going to making new cinematics, some of which will be 3D, but some of which will be animated 2D paintings.

Interestingly, the rumor actually dates back to 2023, but went completely under the radar at the time. It has caught the attention of Final Fantasy fans now though,

As noted, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt, but it has attracted the attention of Final Fantasy fans, partially because it seems too random to be entirely made up.

At the moment of publishing, Square Enix has not commented on this rumor and the speculation it has created. We do not suspect this will change, for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.